63 Wildly Accurate Reactions To The "Love Is Blind" Season 6 Reunion And All Of The Mess
The season of all seasons!
The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion aired Wednesday night, and it was filled with awkward pauses, laughs, dragged-out conversations, and the answer to a lot of our questions.
Here's what people are saying about some of the juiciest moments from the finale episode:
Trevor:
1.
Trevor told that woman, “I love you more than anything in this world. I’m going to marry you.” and then came on MY TELEVISION and said, “Well, I was not dating her technically. I never said, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?”— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 14, 2024
THIS IS THE MOST TOXIC GROUP OF MEN #LOVEISBLIND EVER HAD
2.
Trevor saying how he acknowledges that he’s toxic and needs to work on himself, but STILL showing up for this reunion a whole year later w/o clearing things up, shows he’s had less character development than even Clay. Mans just wanted to be on TV tbh #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind6 pic.twitter.com/CBBF6ZYaHK— Slice of life (@resting_nice) March 14, 2024
3.
#LOVEISBLINDreunion#LoveIsBlind#LoveIsBlindS6— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) March 14, 2024
Nick: “So Trevor, what do you have to say about your text messages we just read?”
Trevor:pic.twitter.com/oxXv1g9f2G
4.
I’m so sorry but the entire Trevor segment of the love is blind reunion had me in tears laughing, why did he agree to go and just be embarrassed like that 😭😭😭 #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/iWs5HzXZdv— nkosi 🥀 (@gldeng6rl) March 14, 2024
5.
Vanessa: Did you come on the show to further your career?— Anastasia Beaverhousen (@BlackDevereaux) March 14, 2024
Trevor: What career?!
Vanessa: I have no idea #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/96q9eLF8bX
6.
This might go down as one of the best moments in love is blind history 😂😂 Trevor absolutely gobsmacked and speechless that all his dirty laundry just got aired and AD coming in with the KO 😂 I’m done 😭 #loveisblind #LoveIsBlind6 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #loveisblinds6 pic.twitter.com/1bkpSPtsSV— zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) March 14, 2024
7.
nick: “trevor i know you asked to leave so you can leave now” #loveisblind6 #loveisblind #loveisblindreunion pic.twitter.com/liosE3cICh— Simmy (@Simmy_Ali) March 14, 2024
Laura:
8.
Laura: “idc what they did until 5am, i think they’re both disgusting”— Brandon Wurl (@bdubs_14) March 14, 2024
Oh she dragged their asses from Europe. IKTR. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/8nGHKSe2Ck
9.
Me watching Laura dragging Jeramy. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RomaG0h7Mt— Cassidy Brown (@TheSasckMask) March 11, 2024
10.
laura was my least favorite girl in the beginning of the season but her rank has crawled very close to the top and rightfully so she’s eating these 2 payasos up like nobody’s business #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlindReunion #LoveIsBlindS6Reunion pic.twitter.com/ukX4hnqklc— Barbie Scissor Kicks (@bravo_barbie_) March 14, 2024
11.
laura: “i shouldve been on the front porch waiting for your ass at 6am”— Simmy (@Simmy_Ali) March 14, 2024
IKDR LAURA!!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/qAXdZWwcYD
12.
Ngl I feel like Laura is happy the situation turned out how it did and that she is "vindicated" bc without Sarah Ann situation Laura would've looked like the villian plus with or without sarah they would've broken up either way #loveisblind— . (@unomi_) March 14, 2024
13.
I'm living for Laura. She ain't pulling no punches. #LoveIsBlind— Hustle Marsalis (@riflechick1) March 14, 2024
14.
Laura: I should've been waiting for your ass on the porch at 6am#LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/RJdszBLS4U— Anastasia Beaverhousen (@BlackDevereaux) March 14, 2024
15.
Sarah Ann: There is not one interview where I am talking about how I feel about this man— HB (@hclwood6) March 14, 2024
Vanessa: well that’s because he chose Laura, not you so they didn’t use that footage
💀💀 I fear Vanessa may have ate with that one #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/fOolfSLCYj
16.
This is what you call listening to the viewers and taking notes cause Nick and Vanessa did their thing!!! I was dying!!! 🤣👏🏾 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind— W E N D Y (@okaywendyy) March 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/8aGVAxmKDR
17.
Nick and Vanessa definitely got an emergency course on how to present a good reunion from Andy Cohen, the way this reunion was better than all the other reunions combined, he needs to give them a few more lessons though 🙏#LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/H2xd2QTGyq— kan kan uma (@adriannnaaaxx) March 14, 2024
18.
Taking a break from my emotional spiral to say that Vanessa and Nick clocked in for this #LoveIsBlind reunion. This is what I call working for a check, honey 👏🏾— Lemon Sour 🍋 (@writtenbyraven) March 14, 2024