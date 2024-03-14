Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    63 Wildly Accurate Reactions To The "Love Is Blind" Season 6 Reunion And All Of The Mess

    The season of all seasons!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind

    The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion aired Wednesday night, and it was filled with awkward pauses, laughs, dragged-out conversations, and the answer to a lot of our questions.

    Netflix

    Here's what people are saying about some of the juiciest moments from the finale episode:

    Trevor:

    Two men sitting, one in foreground smiling with a blue checkered shirt, another in background with floral shirt
    Netflix
    Hot Topic
    Obsessed with “Love Is Blind?” Us too. Let’s talk tea!
    See our Love is Blind Discussions

    1.

    Twitter: @SylviaObell

    2.

    Quite Perry/ The Social House / Twitter: @resting_nice / Via youtube.com

    3.

    MGM Television / Twitter: @_loveRachel_

    4.

    ESPN / Twitter: @gldeng6rl

    5.

    VH1 / Twitter: @BlackDevereaux

    6.

    Netflix / Twitter: @zanaduxx

    7.

    VH1 / Twitter: @Simmy_Ali

    Laura:

    Woman smiling at the camera, wearing a sparkly top with a curtain in the background
    Netflix

    8.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter: @bdubs_14

    9.

    VH1 / Twitter: @TheSasckMask

    10.

    NBC / Twitter: @bravo_barbie_

    11.

    Saucy Santana / TikTok / Twitter: @Simmy_Ali

    12.

    Twitter: @unomi_

    13.

    Twitter: @riflechick1

    14.

    Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram Stories / Twitter: @BlackDevereaux

    Nick & Vanessa Lachey:

    Closeup of Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
    Netflix

    15.

    NBC / Twitter: @hclwood6

    16.

    Fox / Twitter: @okaywendyy

    17.

    Meme Reactions / Twitter: @adriannnaaaxx

    18.

    Twitter: @writtenbyraven