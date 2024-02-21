I think one of the funniest parts of #LoveIsBlind is that they insist showing someone's job title in almost every scene.



There will be an intense breakup scene and then they'll just put up



"𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚: 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫"