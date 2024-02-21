The Newest Season Of "Love Is Blind" Is Nothing But Jokes, And People On Twitter Can't Get Over How Messy It Is So Far
Megan Fox, bean dip, and more!
absolutely me to every man who has ever fumbled me #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wbMBDsWEGg— aimee amaris (@aimeeamaris) February 19, 2024
This is how Clay be talkin to AD #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/WOYPJBWifc— Fat Faizon Lie (@iStay_Trickin) February 20, 2024
“Do men wear rings?!” - a man who is going to cheat #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/TVrK7RpaXS— Antoinette “Asst (To The) Regional Manager” Childs (@TheFancyFriend) February 19, 2024
how Jimmy thought his pod reveal would go#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/APIpFclF81— T (@trinawatters) February 14, 2024
Nobody:— g. (@gabriellelouden) February 15, 2024
Every couple who sees AD in person: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8uUP9ga8RZ
When Jaremy said “my opinion [on abortion] as a man is I shouldn’t have an opinion on what a woman does with her body” IKTR!!!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/YaUbjVjoyd— ♉️ cuntry superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) February 15, 2024
Jimmy when a woman in her late 20s/early 30s has been married before or had a baby#LoveIsBlind— T (@trinawatters) February 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/jlcgvDlWGQ
Matthew... America is NOT on your side 😂#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/aP0dlHfsV9— Nina Mosley (@msTKbaby) February 14, 2024
so what, Trevor just goes home#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/SWROfq7zxt— T (@trinawatters) February 14, 2024
Girl: how are you— Shweta at her very best🌸 (@PaudelShweta) February 14, 2024
Matthew:#loveisblind pic.twitter.com/TVwe4JiGno
Telling your fiancé to “bean dip” or flick another woman’s breast is weird like WTF Laura? Something about these antebellum bleached demons objectifying AD is making me VERY uncomfortable #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/vzbHeaVbVP— ♉️ cuntry superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) February 15, 2024
“I wouldn’t even let you get out of shape. If you were out of shape I would tell you”— elizabeth grace 🫀 (@egfarish) February 19, 2024
AD RUNNNNNNN SIS THIS MAN IS BADDD NEWSSSS #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/cwqz8QAVjX
the women realizing they’re being told the same thing without sharing who their man is#LoveisBlind #LoveisBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/ycJI9t2jBI— T (@trinawatters) February 14, 2024
Casting setting Matthew loose on these innocent women: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RCQ5e5Ca34— Gabby (@GabbyDabbyDoo) February 14, 2024
I think one of the funniest parts of #LoveIsBlind is that they insist showing someone's job title in almost every scene.— Alex Predhome (@Predamame) February 17, 2024
There will be an intense breakup scene and then they'll just put up
"𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚: 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫"
This season has the potential to become the messiest season EVER #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Ajgci4PMAJ— Ama (@amackieee) February 15, 2024
Trevor talking about tapping the bracelet and Chelsea ain’t even wearing hers. #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/8SEA2XdrSb— cinnamon girl (@rac7950) February 15, 2024
This is exactly how I imagine the Love Is Blind producers are when they’re back in that editing room 🤣🤣 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/KEO8ScmfaG— Amanda Sports (@amandajoysports) February 18, 2024
Nah it needs to hurry up and be Wednesday #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/MSb7ht6Wzk— BRING OUT THE OLIVES! (@BeckDeeMyG) February 19, 2024