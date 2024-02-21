Skip To Content
The Newest Season Of "Love Is Blind" Is Nothing But Jokes, And People On Twitter Can't Get Over How Messy It Is So Far

Megan Fox, bean dip, and more!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Season 6 of Love Is Blind has audiences HOOKED!

Here's what Twitter has to say so far:

1.

Netflix / Twitter: @aimeeamaris

2.

Fox / Twitter: @iStay_Trickin

3.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram Live /Twitter: @TheFancyFriend

4.

20th Century Fox / Twitter: @trinawatters

5.

Complex / Twitter: @gabriellelouden

6.

Fox / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

7.

Sabrina Brier / TikTok / Twitter: @trinawatters

8.

Bravo / Twitter: @msTKbaby

9.

Warner Bros. / Twitter: @trinawatters

10.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @PaudelShweta

11.

Bravo / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

12.

Disney Channel / Twitter: @egfarish

13.

VH1 / Twitter: @trinawatters

14.

Peacock / Twitter: @GabbyDabbyDoo

15.

Twitter: @Predamame

16.

We TV / Twitter: @amackieee

17.

NBC / Twitter: @rac7950

18.

NorthSouth Productions / Twitter: @amandajoysports

19.

Comedy Central / Twitter: @BeckDeeMyG

New episodes of Love Is Blind will be available on Netflix on Feb. 21. Let the hilarity continue!