The latest season of Love Is Blind is reality TV gold, and it's due, in large part, to the interesting band of contestants they wrangled together to potentially find "the one."
And one of those entertaining contestants is 31-year-old flight attendant Chelsea Blackwell.
Despite the premise of the show — finding love by removing the physical aspect of the attraction — a lot of the romantic hopefuls this season couldn't seem to monitor their curiosity and asked for hints about what their potential partner looked like.
And one of the most memorable moments that featured the contestants ignoring the purpose of the show came when Chelsea asked Jimmy Presnell, who she's now engaged to, if he's ever been told he looks like a celebrity.
Jimmy said he does and Chelsea revealed she does, too, particularly when she's at the airport.
Still trying to keep a sense of mystery in her approach, Chelsea gave Jimmy another clue as to who her doppelgänger is.
And it was this moment that changed it all for Jimmy.
If he thought his connection was solid before, this new info definitely sealed the deal for him.
And while Chelsea swears she doesn't really see the resemblance, and that she believes people only say she favors Megan Fox because of her dark hair and blue eyes, Jimmy was already too far gone at that point to hear anything else.
Well, things took a twist when the two finally met. And if it wasn't clear where things were going by this face alone...
...Jimmy made it clear through his words that he didn't see the resemblance to Megan at all. Like during this convo:
As well as this confessional moment:
And funnily enough, it was that TikTok that made me finally notice a SLIGHT resemblance to the Jennifer's Body star. It's something about her eyes when she looks up...I saw it for a quick second.
I just love that Chelsea was able to turn this social commentary into something lighthearted.
Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Love Is Blind, Season 6, when they hit Netflix on Feb. 21.