19 "Love Is Blind" Bombshells, Revelations, And Behind-The-Scenes Facts Straight From AD Smith's Mouth

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind
Season 6 of Love Is Blind might be over, but we still can't get enough of the cast, especially Amber Desiree "AD" Smith!
She had everything we'd want in a reality dating show contestant: a bubbly personality with a hopeless romantic mindset. But when it comes to putting your life on public display, no matter how you portray yourself, you'll still be a target for online criticism.
Well, during a recent interview on the Relationshit with Kamie Crawford podcast, AD opened up about her Love Is Blind experience, rumors about reuniting with her ex-fiancé Clay Gravesande, hurtful comments, and much more.
Here are a few things we learned:
Hot Topic
Obsessed with “Love Is Blind?” Us too. Let’s talk tea!
See our Love is Blind Discussions
1. Casting for Love Is Blind takes much longer than you'd think.
2. This wasn't the first reality show AD was pitched.
3. Laura had the girls believing Clay resembled Tahj Mowry before the couples got to actually meet each other outside of the pods.
4. The couples were secluded often, despite the amount of times you see them mingling with the other couples and cast members on-screen.
5. Production didn't capture the majority of their deep conversations.
6. AD said she told Clay off-camera to let her know if he ever changes his mind about wanting to pursue marriage with her.
7. AD and Clay didn't see their wedding episode until they came to film the reunion.
8. AD didn't buy Clay's excuse about her finances being the issue.
9. The real reason Clay said no at the altar is still unclear.
10. The online reactions to AD and the choices she made on the show were hurtful, especially when the negative feedback came from other Black women.
11. AD didn't feel sexualized by Clay or the cast.
12. The public was more outraged with Clay than AD was when he said, "Okay, body" as she walked down the aisle in her wedding dress.
13. AD believes Clay did love her and she loved him.
14. The pod dates lasted as long as actual dates in the real world.
16. AD wants the world to know Matthew Duliba is not the walking red flag everyone thinks he is.
17. AD didn't get to choose her wedding makeup artist.
18. No one is given alcohol on the show, but it is made available. It's more of a "drink at your own discretion" vibe.
19. Lastly, AD is NOT open to going on a date with Jimmy Presnell.
To listen to the full interview and learn more about AD, be sure to check out her Relationshit with Kamie Crawford episode.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Love is Blind conversation instead.
See the Discussions