Lili Reinhart Read Some Of Her DMs Online, And They Range From Interesting To Downright Disgusting

Well that escalated quickly.

Lili Reinhart shared a few of the DMs she's received recently with her fans, and they were not what I was expecting at all!

Over the weekend, while spending time with her family, Lili decided to respond to some messages she received on TikTok.

First up, there was the fan who asked her a hypothetical question about what she'd do if they gave her $3,000.

"If we're being completely honest," Lili said in her TikTok. "I would probably use it to shop."

"It's just the most realistic thing. I've been on the hunt for jeans and denim lately, so that's probably what I would use that for."

Next came the sugar daddy — he offered her a weekly $5,000 allowance in exchange for advice and attention, no nude pictures or sexting necessary.

"It depends on what type of advice you're looking for," Lili responded. "But you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions. I'll try to give you the best advice that I can."

I don't know what's funnier, the request itself or her just breezing past the "let daddy spoil you" line... Either way, I'm cracking up.

Lastly, the fetish fan. Now, I'm not trying to kink-shame anyone, but this one took me by surprise. Someone inquired about her used socks in exchange for $200.

"Um, I'm going to have to say $200 seems like a very low offer considering...just considering."

The former Riverdale star politely ended the Q&A there, but encouraged fans to send in more DMs for her to respond to in a future video.