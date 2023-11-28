Skip To Content
Lili Reinhart Read Some Of Her DMs Online, And They Range From Interesting To Downright Disgusting

Well that escalated quickly.

by Morgan Murrell

Lili Reinhart shared a few of the DMs she's received recently with her fans, and they were not what I was expecting at all!

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Over the weekend, while spending time with her family, Lili decided to respond to some messages she received on TikTok.

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com

First up, there was the fan who asked her a hypothetical question about what she'd do if they gave her $3,000.

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com

"If we're being completely honest," Lili said in her TikTok. "I would probably use it to shop."

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

"It's just the most realistic thing. I've been on the hunt for jeans and denim lately, so that's probably what I would use that for."

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com

Next came the sugar daddy — he offered her a weekly $5,000 allowance in exchange for advice and attention, no nude pictures or sexting necessary.

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com

"It depends on what type of advice you're looking for," Lili responded. "But you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions. I'll try to give you the best advice that I can."

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Foc Kan / WireImage / Getty Images

I don't know what's funnier, the request itself or her just breezing past the "let daddy spoil you" line... Either way, I'm cracking up.

Hot Ones / Complex

Lastly, the fetish fan. Now, I'm not trying to kink-shame anyone, but this one took me by surprise. Someone inquired about her used socks in exchange for $200.

&quot;How much for your used socks?&quot;
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com

"Um, I'm going to have to say $200 seems like a very low offer considering...just considering."

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Max Mara

The former Riverdale star politely ended the Q&A there, but encouraged fans to send in more DMs for her to respond to in a future video.

Closeup of Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com

Have you ever received a wild DM request or comment? Tell me about it in the comments. In the meantime, check out Lili's full TikTok video below:

@lilireinhart

Thanks for the questions! ❤️🙆🏼‍♀️

♬ original sound - Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart / tiktok.com