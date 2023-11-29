Skip To Content
    Lenny Kravitz Opened Up About Feeling Ignored By Black Publications And Outlets During His Career

    "I have been that dream of what a Black artist can do."

    Morgan Murrell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    On the heels of the release of his upcoming album, Lenny Kravitz is looking back on his career and where he felt the least amount of support.

    cA loseup of Lenny on the red carpet
    Medios Y Media / Getty Images

    Covering the latest issue of Esquire, Lenny opened up about how certain media outlets treated him, particularly the Black entertainment publications who didn't seem to acknowledge him.

    he wears large sunglasses and a vest with no shirt underneath
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

    "To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” Lenny told Esquire. “And it’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms..."

    Lenny playing guitar on stage
    Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    "...who has broken down barriers—just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?”

    closeup of Lenny wearing sunglasses
    David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    And after a quick Getty Images search, the only "thing" to pop up related to Lenny and BET or Lenny and Soul Train, is a set of photos commemorating his appearance on BET's 106 & Park back in 2013.

    him sitting across from the 2 hosts of the show
    Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

    Lenny also recalled Vibe, a popular music magazine highlighting hip-hop, R&B, and Black culture, waiting nearly a decade to feature him in their Who's Who section, something they'd been doing since the magazine debuted in 1993.

    Lenny posing against machinery for a photoshoot wearing leather pants and a sheer button-down
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    Despite avoiding major controversy for the majority of his career and being, what he believes to be, a positive example in the music industry, Lenny didn't understand why he wasn't being recognized...

    Lenny wearing a deep-v blouse with lots of layered necklaces and sunglasses
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    ...or why his success “is not celebrated by the folks who run those publications or organizations. I have been that dream and example of what a Black artist can do.”

    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Lenny details more of his life and career in the full Esquire interview.

    His new album Blue Electric Light is set to be released on March 15, 2024.