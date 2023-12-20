Kristin Cavallari is proving she's mother before anything, and when it comes to her children, she has no problem removing people from her life who might've disrespected them...even other family members.
In the latest episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, Kristin sat down with psychologist Dr. Sherrie Campbell to discuss narcissism. During their conversation, Kristin revealed she believes her dad is a narcissist and said they no longer speak to each other.
"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done," Kristin said. "I actually didn't even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult."
The former Laguna Beach star has always been vocal about her strained relationship with her father, adding that she didn't like being around him when she was younger because he made her feel like she wasn't good enough.
"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up. Now as an adult looking back, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good."
But the real turning point in their relationship came after an incident involving Kristin's dad and her three kids — 11-year-old son Camden, 9-year-old son Jaxon, and her 8-year-old daughter Saylor.
"How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids, and it crossed the line," Kristin said. "And I was like, 'You know what? I'm fucking done.' And he blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face."
"I was always like, I can take it. You know. I can take the abuse. I have my whole life. But it's like, when you start now messing with my kids, I'm not doing it."
Back in 2020 on an episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin admitted that she and her father really grew apart after the death of her brother, Mike Cavallari, in 2015.
"We try and see each other as much as we can," Kristin said. "Unfortunately, my dad and I have kind of grown apart over the last few years. My brother's passing has obviously been extremely difficult on my dad. I'm hoping that just being face to face will help us reconnect."
"My dad and my brother were close, and because of that, I think our relationship is very surface. We touch on a lot of things, but we don't really delve in and get deep about anything. It puts a little bit of a void between us. I'm hoping with this family tree and tracing the roots, I don't know, it gives us something to bond over and he'll open up more."
Although the act of cutting someone you love out of your life is sad, Kristin seems to have no regrets about her decision to put her children first.
