Kim Kardashian Just Cleared The Air On Several Rumors And Headlines She's Heard About Herself, And You'd Be Surprised By What's Actually True

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to online rumors, but this time Kim Kardashian is clearing the air on some of the most popular ones.
During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim answered questions about some interesting headlines that were posted about her throughout the years. Surprisingly, a lot of them were true.
Here's how she responded to the following rumors:
Jimmy: "Is it true you blow dry all of your jewelry before you put it on?"
Jimmy: "Do you wash your feet every night before getting into bed?"
Jimmy: "Do you sleep with your eyes slightly open?"
Jimmy: "You celebrated your 14th birthday at Neverland Ranch?"
Jimmy: "You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?"
Jimmy: "You had your own workout DVD called, Kim Kardashian: Fit in Your Jeans by Friday?"
But that wasn't all. You can learn more about Kim by watching her full Jimmy Kimmel Live episode below: