Kelsea Ballerini And Chase Stokes Got Matching Tattoos And Now They "Can't Break Up"

During a recent Call Her Daddy podcast interview, Kelsea revealed she and Chase got matching tattoos, and she opened up about the meaning behind them.
“Well, now I spilled it on here that we have matching tattoos, so we can’t break up," the "Penthouse" singer joked. "We have little virgos."
Kelsea and the Outer Banks star both have birthdays in September, just four days apart. And they got the tattoos three weeks before filming the CHD episode. But Kelsea wasn't always proud of her astrological sign.
“I used to really resent my Virgo-ness because to me it was very control freak, just needing power in a lot of situations in relationships."
"And he’s a Virgo too, and he and I have really allowed ourselves to love that part of ourselves and each other: just the need to communicate well and be loyal.”
But they're no strangers to taking risks. Their relationship actually began when Kelsea drunkenly slid into Chase's DMs on Dec. 1, 2022 (a year ago today) at 1:30 a.m., and after weeks of texting and talking on the phone, they finally met each other in person on Jan. 7, 2023 — which they consider their anniversary.
“You can have chemistry over the phone, but when you see each other you’re like, what’s the height difference, are we…are you…I didn’t know what to do."
"He hopped out of his Bronco and he did not say a word to me. He grabbed my face and he kissed me, and he pulled my face away, and he was like, ‘Thank god you’re real.’ And I was like, ‘Oh.’”
To learn more about Kelsea and her relationship with Chase, be sure to check out the full Call Her Daddyinterview below: