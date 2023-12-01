Skip To Content
    Kelsea Ballerini And Chase Stokes Got Matching Tattoos And Now They "Can't Break Up"

    "He and I have really allowed ourselves to love that part of ourselves."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Things just got a little more permanent with Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's relationship.

    Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

    During a recent Call Her Daddy podcast interview, Kelsea revealed she and Chase got matching tattoos, and she opened up about the meaning behind them.

    “Well, now I spilled it on here that we have matching tattoos, so we can’t break up," the "Penthouse" singer joked. "We have little virgos."

    Kym Illman / Getty Images

    Kelsea and the Outer Banks star both have birthdays in September, just four days apart. And they got the tattoos three weeks before filming the CHD episode. But Kelsea wasn't always proud of her astrological sign.

    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

    “I used to really resent my Virgo-ness because to me it was very control freak, just needing power in a lot of situations in relationships."

    Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

    "And he’s a Virgo too, and he and I have really allowed ourselves to love that part of ourselves and each other: just the need to communicate well and be loyal.”

    Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV

    But they're no strangers to taking risks. Their relationship actually began when Kelsea drunkenly slid into Chase's DMs on Dec. 1, 2022 (a year ago today) at 1:30 a.m., and after weeks of texting and talking on the phone, they finally met each other in person on Jan. 7, 2023 — which they consider their anniversary.

    Catherine Powell / Getty Images FOR COVERGIRL

    “You can have chemistry over the phone, but when you see each other you’re like, what’s the height difference, are we…are you…I didn’t know what to do."

    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    "He hopped out of his Bronco and he did not say a word to me. He grabbed my face and he kissed me, and he pulled my face away, and he was like, ‘Thank god you’re real.’ And I was like, ‘Oh.’”

    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for CMT

    To learn more about Kelsea and her relationship with Chase, be sure to check out the full Call Her Daddy interview below:

