Keke Palmer's Mom Said She Reported Darius Jackson's Alleged Abusive Behavior To His Older Brother A Year Ago

*Please be advised this post contains discussions about physical abuse.*
Sharon Palmer is calling out Darius Jackson's alleged abusive behavior toward her daughter Keke Palmer, as well as the rude comments his brother Sarunas Jackson appeared to make about Keke.
On Thursday, Keke filed a request in Los Angeles for a domestic violence restraining order against the father of her child, Darius, according to documents reviewed by People magazine.
Keke is also requesting full custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis, after accusing Darius of being physically and emotionally abusive on multiple occasions.
In the California Superior Court filing, Keke alleged that on Sunday, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”
Along with the restraining order request, the Nope star also included screenshots from security camera footage to support the allegations. The images show a man striking a woman as she falls back over a sofa.
She alleges that Darius abused her several times over a two-year period, including an incident on Feb. 13, 2022, when he allegedly body-slammed her onto the stairs by her neck.
In the declaration, Keke claimed there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”
But Darius wasn't the only person to say something on X, formerly Twitter. That same day, his brother, Insecure star Sarunas Jackson, went on a rant in which he appeared to call Keke names like "disgusting" and "vile" in a now-deleted tweet.
The tweet in question:
But before Sarunas could delete the tweet, Keke's mom, Sharon, saw it. She then addressed his comments in a video of her own and alleged that she told Sarunas about his brother's abusive behavior a year ago.
"For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he's posting, when he knew his brother was abusive — I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter," Sharon said.
"He said, 'Oh well, I used to be like that too.' What?! So now he's posting on Twitter like he's this special guy, when really, he's the biggest fuckboy in Hollywood. He's disrespectful to women, just like his little brother," she continued.
"He taught his little brother how to be abusive, so he doesn't get to act like he's this special guy. No! You're a fuckboy and you're a part of the problem!"
This news comes less than a month after Keke released the video for her new song "Ungorgeous," which she revealed she wrote about three to four years ago. She said she couldn't get the song out of her head, so she debuted it with visuals in October. In the lyrics, Keke sings of someone making her feel less than.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.