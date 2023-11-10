Keke Palmer's Mom Said She Reported Darius Jackson's Alleged Abusive Behavior To His Older Brother A Year Ago

She alleges that Darius abused her several times over a two-year period, including an incident on Feb. 13, 2022, when he allegedly body-slammed her onto the stairs by her neck.

In the declaration, Keke claimed there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

