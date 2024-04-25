    Kate Hudson Reflected On Her Time As Cassandra July On "Glee" And What It Was Really Like Behind The Scenes

    "It's wild."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kate Hudson is reflecting on her "very dramatic" experience on the Glee set and what it was like working with such a talented cast.

    Closeup of Kate Hudson
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for GLAAD

    On a recent episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast, Kate sat down with her former series costar Jenna Ushkowitz to look back on the musical-comedy and share behind-the-scenes details.

    Closeup of Kate Hudson
    Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    While on the show, Kate played Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) rude dance teacher, Cassandra July, in a recurring role during Season 4.

    Screenshot from &quot;Glee&quot;
    Adam Rose / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    "Honestly, [she was] one of the most fun characters I've played because she was so mean," Kate said.

    Fox

    On Glee's impact in the nearly 10 years since it ended, she said, "It's wild and people rewatch and, like, young kids, you know, it has, like, these secondary lives. Young kids, they get introduced to Glee, and then they get obsessed with it."

    Screenshot from &quot;Glee&quot;
    Adam Rose / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    Despite loving her character, Kate said the overall environment on set was "very dramatic." She thinks that has to do with so many personalities being in one place, along with the immense amount of talent mixed in with their youth and hormones.

    Closeup of Kate Hudson
    Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Max Mara

    Jenna, who portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang on the show, agreed with Kate. She added that despite the dramatics, the cast was still "all very close."

    Screenshot from &quot;Glee&quot;
    Mike Yarish / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    "Yes, we all have our squabbles, but we really were a family, and it was easier to get along than it wasn't," Jenna said. "As dramatic as it was — and it's so interesting to hear you say that, Kate — there's just so many moving parts of our show, and so many cast members, and so many personalities."

    Closeup of Jenna Ushkowitz
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Jenna hosts a Glee rewatch podcast alongside her former series costar Kevin McHale called And That's What You REALLY Missed.

    Kate couldn't help but agree with the notion that the cast acted as a little family. And, with all families, everyone has their moments. Kate added the "extraordinary talent" was also why things got somewhat challenging on set.

    Kate Hudson in a strapless gown with horizontal stripes at an event
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    "There's a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising. They really believe in themselves."

    Screenshot from &quot;Glee&quot;
    Jordin Althaus / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collectio

    "They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there's going to be some fun drama."

    Screenshot from &quot;Glee&quot;
    Jordin Althaus / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    To hear more about Kate's time on Glee, be sure to check out the full Sibling Revelry episode here.