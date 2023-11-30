Celebrity·Posted 18 hours agoJon Hamm Had A Full Frontal Nude Scene On "Fargo," And He Has A Funny Story On How It Came About"Magic doesn't happen by itself!"by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Jon Hamm is opening up about that NSFW nude scene in Fargo and how it came about. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images The scene in question featured Jon's character Roy Tillman in a hot tub where he shows his bare butt, while also exposing himself as an intimidation tactic for two FBI agents. Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images Jon joked about the alleged rider (a document that adds conditions/details to a contract) he thought he put in place for any full-frontal nude scenes he shoots. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival “I thought I had a rider in my contract [that said] naked’s fine, cold naked is not great. I’m more of a warm naked [guy],” Jon said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. FX They filmed in Alberta, Canada which Jon revealed was "freezing cold." And apparently, "freezing" in America doesn't compare to "freezing" in Canada. Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images Now, as far as what the cast and crew actually saw at that moment when they were filming the scene, well, that's a different story. They saw flesh...and a little something extra. ABC “The glory of God’s creation," Jon added. "Well, that and a flesh-colored sock which is cinched around. It’s not pleasant. None of it’s pleasant. They call it a cock sock." James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images “If there is, I did not use one," Jon said about whether or not there was a handler on set. "I was hands on for that…[it’s cinched on] tight enough, tight enough so it’s not going anywhere.” ABC And Jimmy couldn't let Jon go without asking about those nipple rings his character was wearing either. Jon revealed he was also wearing prosthetic nipples. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images “They were real nipple rings pierced through fake nipples. Magic doesn’t happen by itself, Jimmy." ABC "That guy's whole job was making nipples. There's the people at Gerber and then this guy, making nipples," Jon laughed. But you truly need to hear Jon tell the story himself. To hear more about how he got into character for this scene, check out the full Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview below: View this video on YouTube ABC And you can catch Fargo every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.