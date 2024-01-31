Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba's Wife, Just Proved She's A Girl's Girl In The Funniest Way After Addressing Everyone Lusting After Her Husband

Celebrity·Posted 7 hours agoSabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba's Wife, Just Proved She's A Girl's Girl In The Funniest Way After Addressing Everyone Lusting After Her Husband"Here for the hilarious comments!"by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Even after almost five years of marriage, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba still knows the effect her husband has on other women. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage Idris was once named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 but has remained on personal sexiest-man-alive lists for millions around the world. Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Idris recently landed his very first Calvin Klein campaign for their Spring 2024 line and to show her support, Sabrina debuted his new ad on her Instagram. View this photo on Instagram Calvin Klein / instagram.com But instead of writing, "my man, my man, my man," in the caption, the Canadian model and media personality played into our delusion and wrote this: Sabrina Elba / instagram.com And let me tell you, it felt good to be seen! But I wasn't the only one who appreciated this gesture — here's how people in the comments responded: Sabrina Elba / instagram.com Sabrina Elba / instagram.com Sabrina Elba / instagram.com A true woman of the people!