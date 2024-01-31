Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba's Wife, Just Proved She's A Girl's Girl In The Funniest Way After Addressing Everyone Lusting After Her Husband

    "Here for the hilarious comments!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Even after almost five years of marriage, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba still knows the effect her husband has on other women.

    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    Idris was once named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 but has remained on personal sexiest-man-alive lists for millions around the world.

    Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    Idris recently landed his very first Calvin Klein campaign for their Spring 2024 line and to show her support, Sabrina debuted his new ad on her Instagram.

    But instead of writing, "my man, my man, my man," in the caption, the Canadian model and media personality played into our delusion and wrote this:

    ladies and gentleman... our husband
    Sabrina Elba / instagram.com

    And let me tell you, it felt good to be seen! But I wasn't the only one who appreciated this gesture — here's how people in the comments responded:

    comments praising her for her caption and saying things like, a generous queen
    Sabrina Elba / instagram.com
    our husband is key
    Sabrina Elba / instagram.com
    comments say, thank you for your sacrifices
    Sabrina Elba / instagram.com

    A true woman of the people!