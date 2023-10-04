All good things must come to an end and unfortunately, that's the reality for Paramount+'s popular reboot, iCarly.
Laci plays Carly Shay's (Miranda Cosgrove) roommate and best friend on the show. She was heartbroken to break the news to her fans.
It all started when a fan account expressed their concern about Paramount+ not announcing that they've renewed iCarly for a fourth season.
The iCarly sequel debuted on Paramount+ in 2021 introducing fans, both old and new, to an adult version of Carly as she navigates her career, friendships, romantic relationships, and family life.
And, as you can imagine, fans on Twitter did not take the news well. Here's what some people are saying:
Once the news was confirmed by the network, Paramount+ issued a statement: "iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson for the streamer said in a statement.
“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”
A bittersweet farewell!
