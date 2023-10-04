    "ICarly" Was Canceled Right When Fans Were Going To Learn The Identity Of Carly's Mom And Fans Are Pissed

    "It's canceled, babes."

    All good things must come to an end and unfortunately, that's the reality for Paramount+'s popular reboot, iCarly.

    Earlier today, Laci Mosley — who stars as Harper Bettencourt on iCarly, announced on Twitter that the series had been canceled. She made this statement before any official press releases confirmed the news.

    Laci plays Carly Shay's (Miranda Cosgrove) roommate and best friend on the show. She was heartbroken to break the news to her fans.

    It all started when a fan account expressed their concern about Paramount+ not announcing that they've renewed iCarly for a fourth season.

    And that's when Laci revealed the reboot had been canceled.

    Looking for more information, another Twitter account questioned her response, to which Laci admitted that she's "heartbroken."

    She went on to add how much she enjoyed working with the cast and crew, and also thanked fans for being so supportive of the show.

    The iCarly sequel debuted on Paramount+ in 2021 introducing fans, both old and new, to an adult version of Carly as she navigates her career, friendships, romantic relationships, and family life.

    It ran for three seasons, with the final one wrapping up this July on a cliffhanger with the reveal of Carly and Spener's mother.

    And, as you can imagine, fans on Twitter did not take the news well. Here's what some people are saying:

    Twitter: @knowlesvatoo

    The CW / Twitter: @koralinadean

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @Ika_NNNN

    Twitter: @pennyybug

    Twitter: @notalllibrass

    E! / Twitter: @starboymania

    Twitter: @charcoalnhoney

    Writers for the show also shared their appreciation for working with such "hilarious and kind people."

    Twitter: @iCarlyWriters

    Once the news was confirmed by the network, Paramount+ issued a statement: "iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson for the streamer said in a statement.

    “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

    A bittersweet farewell!

    Did you watch the iCarly reboot? Tell us some of your favorite moments from the show in the comments!