Why Did You Decide To Say "No" To That Marriage Proposal? And Don't Spare The Details

Tell us all about it!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

We often hear about marriage proposals from people who are already married or are in the process of planning their wedding.

A man on his knee, proposing to a woman
Jonathan Wenk/©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

But the stories that are rarely told are the ones regarding the proposals that didn't make it to the altar and the people who turned them down.

E!

So, if you've ever said no to a marriage proposal, this is a safe place to talk about it. What led you to make that decision? Finances? Reluctancy? The thought of being stuck with this person for the rest of your life?

A man proposing
Danny Feld / ©The CW / courtesy Everett Collection

And what is your relationship like with the person you rejected? Were you able to work through it, or have you gone your separate ways?

A woman proposing to another woman
The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Share your story with us and it could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.