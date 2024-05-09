  • Viral badge

Ahhhhhhh, Hailey And Justin Bieber Are Having A Baby — Check Out Their Cute Announcement Inside

First comes love, then comes marriage...

Morgan Murrell
Hailey and Justin Bieber just added a permanent plus-one to their family — they're expecting their first child together!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Earlier today, both Hailey and Justin made the exciting baby announcement on Instagram with a carousel of sentimental videos and photos from their vow renewal.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

In the post, the Rhode founder and model is seen wearing a floor-length lace, white dress and a veil, while her musician husband sports a fur coat, white shirt, black pants, and a hat.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Throughout the images and videos, Hailey proudly shows off her baby bump. From closeup shots of her growing stomach to sweet moments of Justin holding her from behind as he rests his palms on her bump, and they show off their matching wedding rings, everything was beautiful.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber kissing
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The two kept their captions simple by tagging each other on their posts.

Hailey and Justin, who've known each other since they were teens, officially tied the knot back in September 2018 in a private New York City courthouse and later celebrated in a larger ceremony with family and friends in South Carolina.

Closeup of a younger Hailey and Justin Bieber
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

It didn't take long for those same loved ones to send them congratulatory messages after seeing the big news:

Congratulatory comments from Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Lala
Hailey Bieber / instagram.com
Congratulatory comments from Jordyn Woods, Kendra Bailey, Kendall Jenner, and Ayesha Curry
Hailey Bieber / instagram.com
Gigi Hadid, Justine Skye, and Kris Jenner give their congrats
Hailey Bieber / instagram.com
Kim Kardashian expresses love for her fans in an Instagram comment
Hailey Bieber / instagram.com
Instagram comments from Vanessa Hudgens and Chrissy Teigen congratulating
Hailey Bieber / instagram.com

Well, add us to the list because we couldn't be happier for them! Check out the precious post here.