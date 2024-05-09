Ahhhhhhh, Hailey And Justin Bieber Are Having A Baby — Check Out Their Cute Announcement Inside

Hailey and Justin Bieber just added a permanent plus-one to their family — they're expecting their first child together!
Earlier today, both Hailey and Justin made the exciting baby announcement on Instagram with a carousel of sentimental videos and photos from their vow renewal.
In the post, the Rhode founder and model is seen wearing a floor-length lace, white dress and a veil, while her musician husband sports a fur coat, white shirt, black pants, and a hat.
Throughout the images and videos, Hailey proudly shows off her baby bump. From closeup shots of her growing stomach to sweet moments of Justin holding her from behind as he rests his palms on her bump, and they show off their matching wedding rings, everything was beautiful.
Hailey and Justin, who've known each other since they were teens, officially tied the knot back in September 2018 in a private New York City courthouse and later celebrated in a larger ceremony with family and friends in South Carolina.
It didn't take long for those same loved ones to send them congratulatory messages after seeing the big news:
Well, add us to the list because we couldn't be happier for them! Check out the precious post here.