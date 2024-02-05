Skip To Content
Here Are All The Cute Couples Who Hit The 2024 Grammys Together

Sealed with a kiss!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

These couples lit up the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet and our hearts!

Here's who showed up hand-in-hand:

1. Halle Bailey and DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

2. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

3. Victoria Monét, John Gaines, and their daughter Hazel Monét

Victoria Monét, John Gaines, and their daughter Hazel Monét
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

4. Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

6. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

7. Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

8. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

9. Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

11. Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

12. Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

13. Quin and 6LACK

Quin and 6LACK
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14. Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15. India Royale and Lil Durk

India Royale and Lil Durk
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

16. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

17. Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

19. Amaya Moore and Lecrae

Amaya Moore and Lecrae
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

20. Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

21. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

22. Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

23. Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

24. Claudia Sulewski and Finneas

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

25. Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone

Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

26. Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

27. Killer Mike and Shana Render

Killer Mike and Shana Render
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

28. Joel Smallbone and Moriah Smallbone

Joel Smallbone and Moriah Smallbone
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

29. Babyface and Rika Tischendorf

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

30. Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

31. D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman

D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

32. Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

33. Wizzmer and AleMor

Wizzmer and AleMor
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

34. Kat Capone and Kaleb Rollins

Kat Capone and Kaleb Rollins
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

35. Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

36. Ann-Marie Pendleton, Uncle Jumbo, and their daughter Ani Pendleton

Ann-Marie Pendleton, Uncle Jumbo, and their daughter Ani Pendleton
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images