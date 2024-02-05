Celebrity·Posted on Feb 5, 2024Here Are All The Cute Couples Who Hit The 2024 Grammys TogetherSealed with a kiss!by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail These couples lit up the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet and our hearts! Here's who showed up hand-in-hand: 1. Halle Bailey and DDG Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 2. Beyoncé and Jay-Z Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 3. Victoria Monét, John Gaines, and their daughter Hazel Monét Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images 4. Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Kayla Oaddams / WireImage 6. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 7. Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 8. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 9. Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images 10. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 11. Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 12. Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 13. Quin and 6LACK Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 14. Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 15. India Royale and Lil Durk Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 16. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 17. Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 18. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 19. Amaya Moore and Lecrae Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 20. Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 21. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 22. Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 23. Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 24. Claudia Sulewski and Finneas Lionel Hahn / Getty Images 25. Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 26. Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 27. Killer Mike and Shana Render Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images 28. Joel Smallbone and Moriah Smallbone Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images 29. Babyface and Rika Tischendorf Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 30. Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 31. D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 32. Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 33. Wizzmer and AleMor Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 34. Kat Capone and Kaleb Rollins Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 35. Jessica Ledon and David Guetta Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 36. Ann-Marie Pendleton, Uncle Jumbo, and their daughter Ani Pendleton Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images