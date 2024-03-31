    If You're Looking For A Reason To Laugh, These 19 Great Tweets Just Might Do The Trick

    L O L!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1.

    Genius / Twitter: @_perla420

    2.

    Twitter: @calidaysay

    3.

    Twitter: @willdefries

    4.

    Twitter: @sweeettrevenge

    5.

    Twitter: @troythedesigner

    6.

    Twitter: @adifferentshe

    7.

    Twitter: @DontWorryBoutB

    8.

    Twitter: @dbcxptures

    9.

    Twitter: @LexP__

    10.

    Fox / Zeus / Twitter: @DisasterMoviefa

    11.

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    12.

    HBO Max / Twitter: @Whotfismick

    13.

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @mugerfatale

    14.

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    15.

    No Context Memes / Twitter: @NoContextHumans

    16.

    Pixar/ Twitter: @BluntConspiracy

    17.

    DreamWorks Pictures / Twitter: @_munee__

    18.

    Twitter: @fuckkkkkmylifee

    19.

    Twitter: @BornTaLEAD

    And if you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a little more fun.