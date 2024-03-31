If You're Looking For A Reason To Laugh, These 19 Great Tweets Just Might Do The Trick
1.
Me to my youngest: “wanna go out and do something”— ᴍꜱ. ᴘᴇᴀʀʟ (@_perla420) March 30, 2024
Her: “no not really, I kinda wanna be alone I’m stressed”
Me: “you’re 12 ain’t no way you’re stressed”
Her: “you’re old and you wanna hang out with me”
Me: pic.twitter.com/HYjmERN1nz
2.
Never be sad on a weekend. Cry during business hours and get paid for your depression. Don’t let capitalism win.— Cali (@calidaysay) March 29, 2024
3.
My son, 7, has discovered “deez nuts” jokes and it’s all he says now. Everything is deez nuts. He simply can’t stop.— will defries (@willdefries) March 29, 2024
I asked him where he heard that joke. He made me promise that if he told me, he wouldn’t get in trouble. I agreed. So he leans in and whispers, “deez nuts.”
4.
I used to think adulthood was one crisis after another, but I was so wrong. It’s multiple crises, concurrently, all at once, all the time. Forever😭— sweeett💎 (@sweeettrevenge) February 19, 2024
5.
the grinch if he had an onlyfans: https://t.co/4CGdw4GiE6— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) March 27, 2024
6.
“Did you meet Q1 goals?”— Ebun with Capital Letter E (@adifferentshe) March 27, 2024
Did Q1 meet me???? Did it meet me????
7.
my niece said “Auntie is one of those ppl that has a lot of stuff & won’t get rid of it-I think she’s a whore.” LMFAO ma’am wrong word.— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) March 28, 2024
8.
TMZ would have filmed the conversation of Judas agreeing to betray Jesus.— db 🖤 (@dbcxptures) March 27, 2024
9.
I asked my man if he had a fetish I didn’t know about and he said silence … I.. 😭😭😭😭😭— Lex P🪬 (@LexP__) March 27, 2024
10.
Dolly Parton to Jolene Beyonce to Jolene pic.twitter.com/bmbqSJviVr— Kevin ✨ (@DisasterMoviefa) March 29, 2024
11.
was feeling very cute & confident in my little first date outfit until I realized I am dressed exactly like kim possible. i’m not kidding I look like I may have attended some kind of convention today so hope he’s into that!— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 24, 2024
12.
personally I feel Romeo and Juliet could have handled the situation alot better https://t.co/n38KnlEY66 pic.twitter.com/t2Ymq3S4sA— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 24, 2024
13.
"i like your personality"— mugerfatale (@mugerfatale) March 31, 2024
thanks i have like 4 more pic.twitter.com/a5Z8wk0ECV
14.
my toxic trait is that if they opened Jurassic park I would still totally go— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) March 23, 2024
15.
“Where’s the Pride flag?”— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 23, 2024
“Fu*k knows. Just put out the Twister mat.” pic.twitter.com/dWRM06c1bk
16.
Me changing their contact name after they make me mad pic.twitter.com/gzdZgJVyFl— uncle wok (@BluntConspiracy) March 23, 2024
17.
When you sleep to avoid your problems but end up dreaming about them pic.twitter.com/BvioPUUFWs— Munee🦋😍 (@_munee__) March 29, 2024
18.
by the time I have kids strollers gonna need gas 😂— 🥀✨ (@fuckkkkkmylifee) January 15, 2024
19.
Something about rent being due the Monday after Jesus paid it all doesn’t sit right with me.— PurposeDr!ven»✨ (@BornTaLEAD) March 28, 2024
