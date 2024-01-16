17 Hilarious Reactions To The Delayed 2023 Emmys Will Have You Reliving The Show All Over Again
L O L!
1.
WHO THE HELL IS THAT.?:7:/& pic.twitter.com/SRRB179aBB— tara (@terrariuh) January 15, 2024
2.
Why did Zendaya let him walk out the house like this……… https://t.co/6M7c9brCTU— Z (@TheeDCstan) January 16, 2024
3.
me judging emmys outfits #Emmyspic.twitter.com/N5WQTrTZls— ¥le ✨ (@yleniaindenial1) January 15, 2024
4.
“suck it pedro” vs. “kieran culkin beat the shit out of me” pic.twitter.com/JXeKOZRPW8— highman. (@ireoispunk) January 16, 2024
5.
it’s the same picture pic.twitter.com/GDILMQxruZ— alexandra (@ternhavens) January 16, 2024
6.
girl hold still https://t.co/nFg1rmx7Rf pic.twitter.com/sjveDHEdSc— ren ✾ (@F41RYTA1L) January 15, 2024
7.
Getting some Guinness draught to celebrate ayo edebiri 💓💓💓💓💓 the Ireland way 💓💓— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 16, 2024
8.
She morphs into Julia Roberts at the end https://t.co/hvkuPcFfAT— This Ken is hungry (@AcesOnSpades) January 16, 2024
9.
Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qaRiD0ZFHx— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 16, 2024
10.
Me to Anthony’s mama during my speech: #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/aVdlodzwYO— Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) January 16, 2024
11.
y’all better let him be a bad bitch! https://t.co/ny9rMma28b pic.twitter.com/UnC5eiBS3x— Miss Celie’s Fancy Pants. (@HunseckerProxy) January 15, 2024
12.
13.
He look like he party all the time party all the time party all the timeeeee https://t.co/jDRQpIIZCH— The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) January 16, 2024
14.
chill fam I was trying to do that in the low 😂😂 https://t.co/kW1AD4yxhN— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 16, 2024
15.
16.
Kinda love that the Martin cast is using their reunion on the #Emmys to give the TV academy a hard time for not nominating the show when it was in new episodes.— Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 16, 2024
17.
Beyoncé: so I was just looking up 30 foot camera tracks, and they do exist— Allie 🪩 (@Fergyonce) January 16, 2024
Everyone in the movie theater: pic.twitter.com/NXy9sVo9Vd