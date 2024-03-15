FKA Twigs Brought A Whole New Meaning To "Beauty Is Pain" After Revealing The Real Reason She Wore Beaded Bangs

Celebrity·Posted on Mar 15, 2024FKA Twigs Brought A Whole New Meaning To "Beauty Is Pain" After Revealing The Real Reason She Wore Beaded Bangs"I'd had an accident."by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail FKA Twigs shared the unfortunate inspiration behind one of her most popular hairstyles. Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images During British Vogue's latest Life in Looks episode, Twigs discussed the beaded twist bangs she wore to the Barclaycard Mercury Prize nominations launch in 2014. Brian Rasic / Getty Images “At the time, I’d actually been experimenting with bleaching my eyebrows, and I’d had an accident and I’d burnt off all the skin on my forehead,” Twigs said. View this photo on Instagram FKA Twigs / Via instagram.com “My hairstylist Soichi [Inagaki] and I came up with this idea that I would have beads hanging really low to cover it up, so I could just be gorgey from here down.” Danny Martindale / WireImage / Getty Images She added, “Actually I think that some of the greatest fashion moments come from a mishap or a mistake, and it turns into a happy accident.” John Phillips / Getty Images Looking back, the singer-songwriter has no regrets. In fact, she believes her eyebrows burning off was a good thing because it led to a creative way to express herself through her hair. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images To learn more about Twigs's fashion and beauty choices throughout the years, check out her full Life in Looks episode below: View this video on YouTube British Vogue / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images