"Vacation Friends" Star Lil Rel Howery And His Girlfriend Just Got Engaged At Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, And The Recap Video Is So Sweet

Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery knew a Beyoncé concert would be the perfect place to "put a ring on it," and he was so right! The actor and his longtime girlfriend Dannella Lane are officially engaged!
The Vacation Friends 2 star posted a recap video of the exciting moment on Instagram after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour birthday show on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The montage started off with a clip of Lil Rel opening up a Tiffany's box, showing the ring to the camera, and then kissing it for good luck.
We then see Lil Rel and Dannella singing their hearts out as they enjoyed each other's company.
The big moment came while Beyoncé sang "Love on Top." The big screen then panned to the audience where Dannella and Lil Rel were standing. Once Dannella saw herself onscreen, she looked to Lil Rel in excitement, who she then noticed was down on one knee.
"SHE SAID YES," Lil Rel wrote on Instagram. "What a story lol! Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen."
"Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée…Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal"
Dannella shared a recap of her own on her Instagram page, gushing over saying yes to the man of her dreams.
"OMG, OMG, OMG, wait let me pinch myself," Dannella wrote on her Instagram. "Yep it’s real OMG, OMG, OMG!!!!!! ABSOLUTELY I SAID YES to the man of my dreams, my sweetface, my answered prayer! @comedianlilrel babe you put our love on TOP and I’m honored and grateful!!!"
"On the car ride home I said, 'What am I going to do with you?' And you replied, 'We have the rest of our lives to figure it out.' OMG OMG 💕!"
Congratulations to the beautiful couple! You can watch the sweetness unfold below: