    "Vacation Friends" Star Lil Rel Howery And His Girlfriend Just Got Engaged At Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, And The Recap Video Is So Sweet

    "You put my love on top."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery knew a Beyoncé concert would be the perfect place to "put a ring on it," and he was so right! The actor and his longtime girlfriend Dannella Lane are officially engaged!

    A closeup of Lil Rel and Dannella smiling for photographers on the red carpet at The Espys
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    The Vacation Friends 2 star posted a recap video of the exciting moment on Instagram after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour birthday show on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

    Closeup of Lil Rel with his arm around Dannella at an event
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    The montage started off with a clip of Lil Rel opening up a Tiffany's box, showing the ring to the camera, and then kissing it for good luck.

    Closeup of Lil Rel with his arm around Dannella&#x27;s shoulder as they stand on the red carpet
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    We then see Lil Rel and Dannella singing their hearts out as they enjoyed each other's company.

    Closeup of Dannella and Lil Rel
    Lil Rel Howery / instagram.com

    The big moment came while Beyoncé sang "Love on Top." The big screen then panned to the audience where Dannella and Lil Rel were standing. Once Dannella saw herself onscreen, she looked to Lil Rel in excitement, who she then noticed was down on one knee.

    Dannella hugging Lil Rel
    Lil Rel Howery / instagram.com

    "SHE SAID YES," Lil Rel wrote on Instagram. "What a story lol! Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen."

    Closeup of the engagement ring
    Lil Rel Howery / instagram.com

    "Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée…Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal"

    Closeup of Lil Rel and Dannella Lane
    Robin L Marshall / WireImagev / Getty Images

    Dannella shared a recap of her own on her Instagram page, gushing over saying yes to the man of her dreams.

    Closeup of Lil Rel and Dannella
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

    "OMG, OMG, OMG, wait let me pinch myself," Dannella wrote on her Instagram. "Yep it’s real OMG, OMG, OMG!!!!!! ABSOLUTELY I SAID YES to the man of my dreams, my sweetface, my answered prayer! @comedianlilrel babe you put our love on TOP and I’m honored and grateful!!!"

    Closeup of Lil Rel and Dannella
    Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

    "On the car ride home I said, 'What am I going to do with you?' And you replied, 'We have the rest of our lives to figure it out.' OMG OMG 💕!"

    Closeup of Lil Rel and Dannella
    Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Congratulations to the beautiful couple! You can watch the sweetness unfold below: