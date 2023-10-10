    Daniel Radcliffe Got Real About Being A New Dad And How It's Been Terrifying, Intimidating, And Rewarding At The Same Time

    You're a dad, Harry!

    Morgan Murrell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Daniel Radcliffe became a father this year and he's opening up about the realities of parenthood.

    During a recent interview with E! News, Daniel shared what life has been like with his six-month-old son and what he's learned along the way.

    Daniel and his longtime girlfriend, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Erin Darke, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April.

    "He's great, it's amazing," Daniel told E! News at the opening night of Merrily We Roll Along in NYC over the weekend. "There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened."

    “It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life."

    One major thing the 34-year-old has had to adjust to is his infant's sleeping schedule...or lack thereof.

    "There's no relation to what we need for sleep. The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work."

    But despite the lack of sleep, Daniel still finds ways to cherish those moments. It makes those sleepless nights worth it.

    "The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you're like, 'I don't care about any of the things you just did.' That's pretty cool."

    "It's been a really wonderful year," Daniel added. "And I couldn't wish to be in a better place."

    How sweet! To learn more about Daniel, be sure to check out his full interview with E! News.