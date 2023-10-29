Daniel Radcliffe Dispels The Rumor That The First Six Months Of Parenthood Is The Hardest, And He's Proud Of It

Daniel Radcliffe is back with another fatherhood update, and these just keep getting better and better!
During a recent interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Daniel reflected on what the first six months of parenthood have been like for him and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, and their baby boy.
Daniel and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor welcomed their first child, a son, earlier this year in April.
Daniel admitted that people warned him about being a first-time dad, claiming things will get "better" once he passes the six-month mark, but Daniel had a different experience.
"It's awesome," Daniel said. "I think a lot of people said, like, 'Just get through the first six months, then after that it gets better,' but I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."
Although Daniel wasn't really sure what to expect when he found out he was going to be a dad, the Merrily We Roll Along star admitted his expectations were exceeded.
"I don't know what I imagined, honestly, but it's great. He's incredible and I'm just, like, in awe of my partner."
Daniel has been gushing about his son since he was born. Back in July, he sat down with Entertainment Tonight about what a "privilege" it is to be a father.
"It's great! It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe said . "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. We're having a great time. I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year. I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."