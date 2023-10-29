Daniel Radcliffe Dispels The Rumor That The First Six Months Of Parenthood Is The Hardest, And He's Proud Of It

Daniel has been gushing about his son since he was born. Back in July, he sat down with Entertainment Tonight about what a "privilege" it is to be a father.

"It's great! It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe said . "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. We're having a great time. I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year. I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."



