Christina Applegate has played everything from an animated chipmunk to a grieving wife with a guilty conscience, but you'll probably never catch her on a Bravo reality show.
During a recent episode of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina revealed she was once asked to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) cast, but she ultimately turned down the offer.
“I was asked to be a Housewife for Beverly Hills,” Christina said. “They asked me to be one 10 years ago."
"What’s funny is I ended up becoming really good friends with the executive producer of it because our kids went to school together, and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we asked you.’”
The former Dead to Me star asked her friend if he thought she'd be a good fit for the popular franchise, and he candidly replied, "It would have been the most boring shit I have ever seen in my life.”
And to be fair, Christina couldn't help but agree, adding that her participation in group activities would've been little to nonexistent.
“I wouldn’t have shown up to any dinners,” Christina added. “I would have been in my sweatpants, and I’d be laying in bed. What fun is that? No. I would be the worst Housewife anyway.”
Can't blame her for being honest! To listen to more, check out the full MeSsy podcast episode here.