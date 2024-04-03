    Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Bennett Announced Their Divorce After "A Period Of Separation"

    "We kindly ask for privacy."

    Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, are divorcing after five years of marriage.

    Earlier today, both Chance and Kirsten shared joint statements to their Instagram stories stating that they have "amicably" decided to "part ways."

    "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," they both wrote. "We came to the decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

    Fans began speculating they were experiencing marital issues after Chance's 30th birthday party during Carnival in Jamaica last April. Footage surfaced of the Chicago native dancing with another woman and smacking her butt.

    Shortly after the clip went viral, Kirsten posted a Maya Angelou quote to her Instagram about people who struggle to grow up.

    Image of a book page with a quote by Maya Angelou on the importance of growing up and facing life&#x27;s challenges with courage and honesty
    Chance and Kirsten began dating in 2012 and officially tied the knot in 2019. They share two daughters — 7-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli.

    You can read their full divorce announcement below:

    Chance the Rapper announces amicable separation, requests privacy during this transition, signed by Chance and Kirsten
