Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Bennett Announced Their Divorce After "A Period Of Separation"

Earlier today, both Chance and Kirsten shared joint statements to their Instagram stories stating that they have "amicably" decided to "part ways."
"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," they both wrote. "We came to the decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
Fans began speculating they were experiencing marital issues after Chance's 30th birthday party during Carnival in Jamaica last April. Footage surfaced of the Chicago native dancing with another woman and smacking her butt.