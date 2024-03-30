Celebrities are sharing their support for Lizzo after the singer announced she's quitting.
On Friday, Lizzo shared a lengthy message to her Instagram, expressing that she felt mistreated by everyone, including people on the internet.
"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo wrote. "All I want is to make music and make people happy, and help the world be a litter better than how I found it."
"I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views...being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."
The musician concluded her post by writing, "I didn't sign up for this shit — I QUIT!"
Although the musician didn't clarify what prompted this message or whether she was referencing quitting social media or her music career, many fans ran to the comments to show their support.
British fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams encouraged Lizzo to not let anyone make her feel less than:
Actor Sophia Bush reminded Lizzo that the internet isn't real and to always look after herself first:
Holly Robinson Peete advised Lizzo to take a page out of Beyoncé's book and find a way to shut out the noise:
Comedian and internet personality Kid Fury confirmed that he'd support whatever decision makes her the happiest:
But this isn't the first time Lizzo spoke candidly about taking time to herself. Last November, she shared this note on Instagram: "Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo."
And earlier this month, Lizzo gave fans an update on her self-love journey and thanked them for their patience: "I’m almost ready to be a normal human again… to be outside.. to love and trust people.. to try and make new friends… to go on live 👀… to sing and talk about my pain and joy… just give me a lil more time. Thank u for the patience."