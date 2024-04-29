Whether you check Twitter every morning like it's the newspaper or only use the app when Instagram is down, then I can almost guarantee your timeline has been impacted by Black Twitter in one way or another.
In fact, Black culture has been so influential in pop culture and social media, that a documentary was created to explore the depths of its hold on society. That's right, Onyx Collective teamed up with Hulu to bring you Black Twitter: A People's History.
The three-part docuseries, which is inspired by Jason Parham’s WIRED article "A People’s History of Black Twitter," looks into some of the voices, commentary, movements, and, of course, the memes that make Black Twitter what it is today.
Speaking of memes, we have an exclusive clip from the series that features Kalin Elisa — the woman behind the iconic "squint and squat" meme. She gives a full breakdown of the meme's origin and explains what really caused her to give such a hilariously relatable reaction.
Check out the full video below:
And to enjoy the full docuseries, be sure to watch Black Twitter: A People's History when it debuts on Hulu on May 9.