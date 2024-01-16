Skip To Content
Black Celebs Dominated At The 75th Annual Emmy Awards And On The Red Carpet

Winning on and off the carpet!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

2. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

3. Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

4. Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

5. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

6. Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

7. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

8. Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

9. Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

10. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

11. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

12. Donald Glover

Donald Glover
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

13. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

14. Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

15. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16. William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17. Jessica Williams

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

18. Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

20. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

21. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

22. Edwin Lee Gibson

Edwin Lee Gibson
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

23. Janelle James

Janelle James
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

24. Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

25. Robin Thede

Robin Thede
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

26. Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

27. Tisha Campbell

Tisha Campbell
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

28. Tichina Arnold

Tichina Arnold
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

29. Chandra Wilson

Chandra Wilson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

30. James Pickens Jr.

James Pickens Jr.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

31. Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

32. Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

33. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

34. Tawny Cypress

Tawny Cypress
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

35. Alfie Fuller

Alfie Fuller
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

36. Brittani Nichols

Brittani Nichols
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

37. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

38. Scott Evans

Scott Evans
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

39. Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

40. Angela Gibbs

Angela Gibbs
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

41. David McMillan

David McMillan
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

