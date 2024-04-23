    Bette Midler Just Pitched Herself To Play Lisa Ann Walter's Mom On "Abbott Elementary," And Fans Are Here For It

    This could work.

    Bette Midler is ready to add her talents to the already stacked Abbott Elementary cast, and fans couldn't be more excited about the idea.

    On Sunday, Bette took to Twitter to shoot her shot at playing the matriarch to a pivotal character's family on the show. Honestly, I love that some actors are taking a non-traditional approach when it comes to showing their interest in a project.

    Bette pitched herself to play the mother of Lisa Ann Walter's character Melissa Schemmenti.

    She then urged anyone who saw the tweet to let series creator and star, Quinta Brunson, know.

    Since I'm now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti's mother on "Abbott Elementary." If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.

    — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 21, 2024
    It didn't take long for people to show their support:

    Um, yes, absolutely, please!! pic.twitter.com/PbnLlSbjWx

    — StarryMag (@StarryMag) April 21, 2024
    This could be an extension to the part of Melissa's family viewers have already met. In Season 2, it was revealed that Melissa has a sister named Kristin Marie (Lauren Weedman), who's a teacher at a rival school.

    Screenshot from &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
    ABC

    We also met her cousin Vinny "The Tire Iron" Romano in Season 1.

    If this pairing did happen, Bette would join a laundry list of celebrity guest stars who have already made a cameo on the show, including Bradley Cooper, Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Questlove, Cree Summer, and more.

    ABC

    But this isn't the first time the Hocus Pocus star used social media as a stepping stone for a possible future career move. In late March, Bette had Bravo fans in shock when she announced she'd love to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and get paid to "talk shit."

    Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH

    — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 30, 2024
