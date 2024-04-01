  • Add Yours badge

If You're In Your 30s Or Older, Share One Piece Of Life Advice That You Wish You Knew Sooner

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Life is filled with lessons and the older we get, the more we learn about ourselves and the world around us. So, I want to know what piece of valuable advice are you thankful to know now, but wish you knew sooner?

Maybe you understood the powerful meaning behind not taking your loved ones for granted.

Or have you accepted that it is perfectly okay to feel lost or that you don't have to have everything figured out just yet?

Maybe you realized that life is all about the journey and not the race, and that the only person you should be competing with is yourself.

Whatever it is, we want to know about it! Help us spread the word!