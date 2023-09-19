Anne Hathaway is pushing back against the narrative that aging should be something we fear, and it's a beautiful way to look at life.
During a recent interview on the TODAY show, Anne opened up about her views on aging and the way she receives compliments.
Anne, who began her acting journey at the age of 17, said there was this perception of a "cliff" in Hollywood that actors reach once they hit a certain age in their careers, and that age was really young.
When asked how she feels about compliments like "You look really good for your age," Anne admitted that she really doesn't pay too much attention to it.
"I don't really think about age," Anne said. "To me, aging is another word for living."
"So, if people want to pay you a compliment, that's nice. But, also, whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."
The Witches star just became the global brand ambassador to the legacy skincare brand Shiseido and their latest campaign, "Potential has no age."
"I love putting that out there," Anne said about the meaning of the campaign slogan. "I love watching these young people who have so much more freedom than I had."
"Just imagine what they can do if they never had the concept of a cliff, or a shelf-life, or any of those things."
What a great message! To learn more about Anne, be sure to check out her full interview with TODAY.