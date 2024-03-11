Skip To Content
51 Cute Celebrity Couples That Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Of Each Other At The Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

L-O, L-O, L-O, L-O-V-E!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty was one of the biggest events of the night on Sunday!

Here's who showed up hand-in-hand:

1. Alba Baptista and Chris Evans

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
3. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

4. Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington

Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

5. Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

6. Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter
Dave Benett / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

7. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

8. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

9. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

10. Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird
Dave Benett / WireImage for Vanity Fair

12. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O&#x27;Connell
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Michelle White and Donald Glover

Michelle White and Donald Glover
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

15. Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

16. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

17. Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

18. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

19. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

20. Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

22. Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

23. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

24. Cash Warren and Jessica Alba

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

25. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

27. Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

28. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

29. Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

30. Salma Hayek Pinault and Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek Pinault and Francois-Henri Pinault
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

31. Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

32. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

33. Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

34. Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

35. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

36. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

37. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

38. Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

39. Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

40. J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath

J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

41. Hélène Sy and Omar Sy

Hélène Sy and Omar Sy
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

42. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

43. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

44. Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

45. Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

46. David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo

David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

47. Jeffrey Nordling and Helen Hunt

Jeffrey Nordling and Helen Hunt
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

48. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

49. Sarah Silverman and Rory Albanese

Sarah Silverman and Rory Albanese
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

50. Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Imagess

51. Sean Ono Lennon and Kemp Muhl

Sean Ono Lennon and Kemp Muhl
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

