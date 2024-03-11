Hot Topic
Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty was one of the biggest events of the night on Sunday!
Here's who showed up hand-in-hand:
1. Alba Baptista and Chris Evans
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
3. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
4. Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington
5. Emma Stone and Dave McCary
6. Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter
7. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
8. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
9. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
10. Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
11. Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird
12. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
13. Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell
14. Michelle White and Donald Glover
15. Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
16. Russell Wilson and Ciara
17. Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser
18. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
19. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
20. Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon
21. Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
22. Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
23. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
24. Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
25. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
26. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
27. Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
28. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
29. Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
30. Salma Hayek Pinault and Francois-Henri Pinault
31. Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
32. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
33. Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell
34. Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
35. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
36. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
37. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
38. Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe
39. Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
40. J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath
41. Hélène Sy and Omar Sy
42. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
43. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
44. Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
45. Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett
46. David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo
47. Jeffrey Nordling and Helen Hunt
48. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
49. Sarah Silverman and Rory Albanese
50. Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
51. Sean Ono Lennon and Kemp Muhl
