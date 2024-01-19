Skip To Content
    19 Things From Target That’ll Help You Build An Enviable Wardrobe In 2024

    New year, new clothes.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A mock turtleneck top for serving a French aesthetic. A must-have staple for effortless style.

    A model wearing a black turtle neck top
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the ruched neckline on this! Makes it so much more fun than a plain turtleneck. It’s great fabric that is very thick! Would order again!" —holmez

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)

    2. A denim jumpsuit because nothing is better than an all-in-one outfit. Rock this retro-chic look and let the compliments come to you.

    A blue boilersuit
    Target

    Promising review: "The best jumpsuit ever. Stretchy, thick denim. I always get compliments. Looks more expensive than it is. They need to make more colors!" —Jbd

    Price: $44 (available in sizes 0–16)

    3. A denim mini skirt since denim skirts are making a comeback. Ditch the leggings for a day and switch up your style. Add a pair of tights to help keep your legs warm and aligned with the Y2K trend.

    A denim mini skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved how the skirt fit and that it was the perfect length. Not too short and not too long." —Judith

    Price: $24 (available in sizes 00–28)

    4. A pair of high-waisted trousers with a relaxed fit for the ultimate business casual look. Pair with a blazer for the office and a crop top for the streets.

    A model wearing tan trousers
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these pants. Very comfortable!" —Laura

    Price: $32 (available in sizes 2–26 and six colors) 

    5. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.

    A black satin midi skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "The fit is amazing, very nice quality! Perfect addition to anyone’s closet! Would look great dressed up or down! I did go down a size to achieve the fit I wanted!" —Erin

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    6. A pair of wide-leg overalls so your outfit can be as cute as you are. Compliments are inevitable.

    model wearing the wide-leg overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "Denim overalls and wide leg? What’s not to love. Love that they are 100% cotton, with that though they did stretch/loosen up during the time I wore them. Lots of compliments." —HeatherThom

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–28)

    7. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great as you pretend to work out, but are really just lying on a yoga mat staring at your phone.

    Target

    Promising review: "I really like these bike shorts! The wide waistband is great for a higher rise and preventing them from slipping down. They are true to size and a great length that comes a little above my knee. The legs also don't ride up without the bottom seam being too tight." —L

    Price: $7 (available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors)

    8. A bootie with a block heel for a reliable and walkable heel that goes with everything. Instantly add a few inches to any outfit.

    A black block heel bootie
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit and sleek look. Love them with flare leg pants." —JulesRules

    Price: $59.49+ (originally $84.99; available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide fits, and four colors) 

    9. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.

    An olive crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

    Price: $4.25+ (originally $5, available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors)

    10. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy layering them under warmer clothes in the winter and wearing by themselves when the weather heats up.

    model wearing the tan tank top
    Target

    Promising review: "Swear by these. Comfort, price, color selection. They elevate any outfit but keep you cool in the summer!" —Klee

    Price: $6 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    11. A pair of super high-rise distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.

    A pair of distressed jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "These jeans are sooo comfortable and stylish. Can’t beat them for the price! They run big, could have sized down but got my regular size." —Kayla

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 00–6)

    12. A comfy wide leg jumpsuit for a stunning (and stretchy) Sunday brunch 'fit. A single-piece set is everything!

    An olive knit jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! It fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

    Price: $43.20 (originally $54, available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors)

    13. A chic sneaker because every wardrobe needs a white sneaker. Add this timeless classic to your collection stat.

    A white sneaker
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great sneakers for the price. Comfortable, fit true to size, clean, stylish, and will be perfect with jeans or shorts this spring and summer. There are some cute black and silver details on the heel, which add a little interest to the look. Love them!" —Stylish and Comfy Sneaks

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    14. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls because overalls are amazing. Comfort meet style, style meet comfort.

    A pair of black denim overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "The best plus size overalls! Very dark black. Soft and a bit stretchy. Strong buttons. Perfect length. Seem durable. Please make more colors!" —Sammus35

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–26)

    15. A colorful sports bra so you can sweat it out in style. This racerback style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your ex ever was. 😜

    A red sports bra
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this bra. I usually wear Lululemon and Athleta bras but this one surpasses those by far. The best part — no loose boob pads. Don’t get me wrong, you still get plenty of coverage. I’m a 38D with broad shoulders and the large fits me best. I use this for cardio kickboxing classes and lifting weights. I wish they’d make them in other colors but for now, I’m buying up all the black ones I can find!" —Mama Bear

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    16. A pair of joggers, because everybody needs a reliable pair of joggers. Kick back and relax on the couch and compliment yourself on your superior lounge style.

    A pair of grey joggers
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these sweats! I have four pairs of these. They are very comfortable and durable. I’ve had my first pair for five years now." —Mv

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    17. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. They go with literally everything.

    A pair of skinny jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and comfortable high-waisted jeans." —Navywife03

    Price: $32 (available in sizes 00–30, including long and short lengths)

    18. A single-shoulder cutout one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The oversized bow on the shoulder is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.

    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute swimsuit, perfect for my beach party! It's the perfect cross between a bikini and a one-piece. I would totally buy this in other colors." —Alex

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    19. A pair of faux-leather leggings for an affordable take on a luxe look. No matter the weather, always go for (faux) leather.

    A pair of faux leather leggings
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this, this is very formfitting and true to size. The material is strong and stretchy, but not thin. I’ve had these since January, and there have been no tears since." —Gabster

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.