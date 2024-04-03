BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're In Need Of A New Bra, Here Are 20 Truly Excellent Options From Target

    Cue the collective sigh of relief.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A wire-free bra because comfort is key. Settle into a seamless look that can also be clipped into a racerback for a versatile style.

    light blue wire free bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love the bra. One of the most comfortable. Doesn’t show lines either. The price is awesome." —WorkinGirl

    "I have purchased several of these wire free bras from Target and I really do enjoy them. They are so much more comfortable than the wired bras. I’ve had mine for a while and they’ve held their shape quite well through washing and wearing. Also, after breastfeeding, my breasts fit better in these than the wired bras; not to mention the cost of these bras is stellar! Target, please don’t change a thing on these bras!" —MTlovespups

    Price: $11.99 (originally $14.99; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and four colors)

    2. An embedded wire demi bra for an ~uplifting vibe~. Your boobs will thank you and you'll feel uber comfortable to boot.

    model wearing a strapless bra and holding an open white striped shirt
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I’ve been searching for the perfect bra and I finally found it! This bra is the perfect combination of supportive and comfortable." —Rachel S

    "I found this bra and let me tell you it's absolutely the best bra I have ever worn hands down! They only had one color in stock at my store, but I came online to get all the other colors. Please make this one in more colors and patterns please!! Most definitely would not regret it they will sell!!!" —Morgan

    Price: $14.40 (originally $18; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and three colors) 

    3. A smooth comfort bralette that'll make you rethink everything you thought you knew about bras. You may never want to take this baby off!

    Target

    Promising reviews: "This bra is really soft and comfortable to wear. I’ve used it to go to sleep without any issues or discomfort." —Love

    "Ordering several more. Ended up sending my husband to target to pick one up since I forgot to pack my bra for my post op hospital stay for my cesarean. So comfy to wear and easy to put on. I’m now living in this bra until further notice." —Vi

    Price: $10.40 (originally $13; available in sizes XS–XXL)

    4. A lightly-lined cotton T-shirt bra because there's nothing worse than a bra that doesn't fit well with your coziest tee. Plus, this style can clip into a racerback to work under any top.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "This is one of my favorite everyday bras. Very comfy, not visible thru shirts. Holds up well. I wash them in a linen bag in my washer and hang dry. I own several colors and have bought them several times. Definitely recommend." —Anonymous78

    "This bra is super comfortable. The fabric is soft and you can barely notice the underwire while still being supportive. This runs true to size and is a great value!" —Kayla

    Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and two colors)

    5. A sports bra with medium support for entering your fitness era in style and effortless comfort. Perfect for Pilates, yoga, or walking to the donut shop.

    model in a black sports bra and leggings, smiling
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I love the fit, thick straps, and coverage in the back." —Kelly Rottet

    "Super comfortable and smooth sports bra w no extra padding that comes out which is a huge plus for me. I did have to size up one size bc I felt the medium was a bit too tight one me. (Bra size 36C)." —Marisae

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors) 

    6. A lightly-lined T-shirt bra with an adorable bow detail for making every day a cute bra day. IFYKYK.

    model wearing a plain, smooth-cupped bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This color is amazing! I love it for year round. One of the softest and comfiest bras I’ve ever worn." —Bec215

    "Haven't bought a proper bra for myself in years. I had a child in 2021, and my breasts went from a D, to an A, to a 32C. And I have a low apex which doesn't help that they sag. The second I put this bra on, it felt like it was made for me!!!!!! Highly recommend!!!!!!" —Happy customer

    Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and seven colors)

    7. A seamless midline sports bra giving medium support so you can have a bra and a crop top all in one. Shirts are overrated.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "This has been the best sports bra I have found so far!! Great support and very comfortable." —Girl mama

    "I wear this sports bra for absolutely everything. I have pretty big boobs (34DD) so I don’t wear this alone to workout in, bc I need more supportive bras for that. But I wear this as a bra under sweaters, tops, scrubs, and under tight shirts for spin classes. I took out the padding, and now it is tight enough to support me. I love it bc it doesn’t make my boobs look big when wearing a sweater. Also, the white is smooth and not patterned so you can’t see it under shirts!" —HT

    Price: $16 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    8. A bralette because support comes in many forms — your dad calling you after a breakup, your BFF bringing you a coffee before work, and this bra. Stock up with one in every color so you always have a clean one ready to wear.

    model wearing a simple, seamless bralette for a comfortable fit
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love these bralettes. They are extremely comfortable, provide enough support, and they are affordable!!" —GB

    "These are the most comfortable bras! I have all of the colors and wish there were more! Perfect t shirt bra! Great support but not uncomfortable to wear all day! My go-to bra pick!" —KJ

    Price: $18 (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors) 

    9. A cotton T-shirt bra if you're looking for something colorful to add to your collection of black and nude bras. It's almost spring! Branch out babies!

    model wearing purple t shirt bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "It is super comfy and it makes my boobs look amazing." —Target Reviewer

    "These bras are such a great deal. They give good support, yet are also comfortable. The color is such a pretty purple, yet not too dark where they show through my tees/ blouses. Add to that the great price & it’s a win win. Ordered several & will definitely buy more in the future." —Dee Ja

    Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99; available in band sizes 32–40 and cup sizes A–DD) 

    10. A recycled seam-free smoothing bralette for a sustainable style with light support.

    model in a casual black bralette and matching underwear set stands beside indoor plants
    Target

    Promising reviews: "These are the best bras! So comfortable. You want to wear them all day every day!" —Forte4t

    "I need five of these, they are so good. I would say I’m a 42D and this fit perfectly. This is like the perfect mom bra, supportive but also comfortable and I can chase a toddler in it." —TargetShopper93

    Price: $18 (available in sizes S–3XL and three colors) 

    11. A cotton stretch unlined triangle bralette reviewers are calling a perfect alternative to SKIMS. Get the high-quality feel without the high price tag.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Perfect SKIMS alternative! I own both SKIMS and this one and you can’t even tell a difference!" —jjaazz

    "This is by far my favorite bralette. I’m one of those girls who removes their bra AS SOON AS I cross the threshold of my home. However, I found myself on several occasions wearing this particular bralette into the evening without notice. It is comfortable, cute, gets the job done and the most importantly the elastic bland is still holding up! Now if you’re looking for a considerate lift, this isn’t the item for you. But if you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight T-shirt” bra, she’s your girl." —MadamTarget

    Price: $10.40 (originally $13; available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    12. Or this unlined mesh bra aka another deliciously affordable version of the uber-comfortable SKIMS bra. Love what you wear and look good in it too.

    model in white mesh bra and shorts, wearing a casual open shirt
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This bra is a great alternative for SKIMs at a fraction of the price! The quality is great and it looks amazing on! It was too small for me, if between sizes size up." —Rachel

    "Love these. Got all three colors. Excellent shape/support, super comfy. Love bras w/o padding, but don't always get the support I need. Double layer of mesh and the underwire do the job. Also v cute." —D

    Price: $12 (originally $15, available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and four colors) 

    13. A lace bra for something that's more supportive than your ex ever could be. Get one in each color so you can match it to your mood.

    model wearing Light pink lace bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Wow, the black one is super cute and it’s so comfy! Like others have mentioned, feels like nothing is on. The cup fits so perfectly. I wish they had more colors!" —Jiburoo

    "I am obsessed with this bra and this brand. I’ve bought quite a few and now it’s the only bras I’m willing to wear! They are soooo comfortable, something I’ve never really been able to find being in the DD range. I never thought I’d be able to wear a bra that doesn’t have a pad/lining but now I can’t go back haha." —Savannah L

    Price: $12 (originally $15, available in band sizes 32–36, cup sizes A–DDD, and two colors) 

    14. An unlined balconette bra because variety is everything when it comes to your delicates. Treat yourself to a cute bra that exudes confidence.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I love this bra so much!!! I have a bigger breast and hate push up bras and this bra makes my ladies sit SO nicely. The bra is so cute overall I LOVE it I want it in every color." —iliana

    "I have purchased this bra twice because I LOVE IT SO MUCH. It is so comfortable!! I’m pretty chesty and this bra holds me in so well. I promise you won’t regret this purchase. If it came in more colors, I would buy all of them!" —Madelyn

    Price: $13.60 (originally $17; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and six colors)

    15. A bandeau bra — listen, you never know when you're going to need a strapless option be it for your next wedding invite or the next time you grab a going out top. Get support that stays and slays.

    model wearing a light pink bandeau bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This is a great strapless bra for teenagers. The bra is comfortable and stays where it should." —Momofadancer

    "I got this on a whim and am in love. The silicone stays put and despite being a wireless bandeau, it isn’t a uni-boob situation because it has soft cups. FWIW, I bought a size small and have a broad back. Highly recommend, especially for the price." —Ceel

    Price: $12 (originally $15; available in sizes XS–XL and two colors) 

    16. A lace plunge push-up bra that'll pair perfectly with your V-neck tops now that warmer weather is on its way back. Take the plunge!

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love this bra! So cute and holds them up great. I’ll be getting more in the future!" —Target Reviewer

    "Super soft and very comfortable! I was pleasantly surprised and will be ordering more in different colors :)" —jedi

    Price: $17.60 (originally $22; available in sizes band sizes 32–46, cup sizes A–G, and seven colors)

    17. A demi push-up bra so you can lift your boobs and your spirit in one go (plus clip it into a racerback if you so choose). Have words to share? Say it with your chest!

    model wearing a light brown push up bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This bra is beautiful and comfortable. There is light push up padding. Good coverage. Color is great too!" —Mamaof2

    "I purchased these bras for my niece who wears a 32A and it fit her perfect! Most bras (even in her size) tend to have a gap at the front due to her breast size, however, these fit great. Very soft material and affordable price." —mombutmakeitfashion

    Price: $12 (originally $15; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and seven colors) 

    18. A racerback sports bra with medium support for your daily HGW. Stroll around the block in a chic and seamless style.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "One of my favorite sports bras! It provides great support and is comfortable." —Krystal

    "This braw holds my triple d's very excellently It doesn't hurt at all or squish them. Gives me excellent support!" —Soph Soph

    Price: $11.20 (originally $16; available in sizes XS–4X and nine colors)

    19. A lightly lined wire-free lounge bra so you can lounge in luxury. It perfectly contours to your chest for the best possible fit.

    model smiling wearing a plain, wireless bra suitable for everyday comfort.
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This is my absolute favorite bra now that I have purchased it! It is great for those less gifted in the front. Those of us know how challenging it can be to find a bra that doesn't leave gaps at the edge of the cup, but these hug exactly where they need to. Love it." —Ren

    "This bra is amazing. I barely feel like I’m wearing anything. I have a petite frame with a smaller chest and this bra delivers comfort and shape. I own four of them!" —D

    Price: $12 (originally $15; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D, and four colors) 

    20. And a wire-free nursing bra for a fashionable and functional feel that allows you to feed baby anytime, anywhere, with the easy front clasp feature.

    model wearing a black and white floral print nursing bra
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I love these nursing bras! They are super comfortable and don’t dig into you like other bras. The clasps on the front are so easy to undo for feeding." —RVelt

    "The Auden wire-free nursing bra is my favorite bra. It’s so comfortable, I wore it throughout my pregnancy and several months postpartum. I ended up buying a couple other colors!" —Randa

    Price: $13.59 (originally $16.99; available in band sizes 34–40, cup sizes B–DDD, and five colors) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.