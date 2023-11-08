Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things From Target Your Closet Would Be Thrilled To Meet

    Say hello to your new wardrobe.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A denim jumpsuit because nothing is better than an all-in-one outfit. Rock this retro-chic look and let the compliments come to you.

    A black boilersuit
    Target

    Promising review: "The best jumpsuit ever. Stretchy, thick denim. I always get complements. Looks more expensive than it is. They need to make more colors!" —Jbd

    Price: $44 (available in sizes 00–28 and two colors)

    2. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.

    A black midi slip skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love, love, love this heart-pattern skirt with a side slit, but it does runs quite large. I’m usually a large, and when I tried it on, I was surprised that it was really baggy on me. I had to exchange for a medium one. The medium size fit perfect, like it was made for me. Go get yourself this skirt in every color, you won’t regret it. And the price point is great. As other reviewers say, it looks more expensive, and the quality is super, love my polyester!" —Ellie007

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 4X)

    3. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.

    A white crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

    Price: $5 available in sizes XXS–2XL, 1X–4X and seven colors)

    4. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great as you pretend to work out, but are really just laying on a yoga mat staring at your phone. People will be stopping you on the street to find out where you got these Lululemon look-a-likes.

    Target

    Promising review: "I really like these bike shorts! The wide waistband is great for a higher rise and preventing them from slipping down. They are true to size and a great length that comes a little above my knee. The legs also don't ride up without the bottom seam being too tight." —L

    Price: $7 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 1X–4X and five colors)

    5. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic tank. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy a compliment every day of the week.

    model wearing the tan tank top
    Target

    Promising review: "Swear by these. Comfort, price, color selection. They elevate any outfit but keep you cool in the summer!" —Klee

    Price: $6 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and six colors)

    6. A chic sneaker so you can put all other plain sneakers to shame. Add a little edge to your collection with the perfect comfy shoe!

    A white sneaker
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great sneakers for the price. Comfortable, fit true to size, clean, stylish, and will be perfect with jeans or shorts this spring and summer. There are some cute black and silver details on the heel, which add a little interest to the look. Love them!" —Stylish and Comfy Sneaks

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    7. A denim mini skirt since denim skirts are making a comeback. Ditch the leggings for a day and switch up your style.

    A denim mini skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved how the skirt fit and that it was the perfect length. Not too short and not too long." —Judith

    Price: $24 (available in sizes 00–28)

    8. A midi T-shirt dress you can wear well into the fall. Sport it alone in the last few warm days and layer with a cardigan or sweater as the clouds roll in.

    model wearing the black dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Received a lot of compliments when I wore this dress to work. Fits great, love the neckline isn’t too high or low, and longer length for work. Great quality! Will be able to wear into fall with blazer or cardigan." —Lovetoshop

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and four colors)

    9. A pair of super high-rise distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.

    A pair of distressed jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "These jeans are sooo comfortable and stylish. Can’t beat them for the price! They run big, could have sized down but got my regular size." —Kayla

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 00–17)

    10. A single-shoulder cutout one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The oversized bow on the shoulder is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.

    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute swimsuit, perfect for my beach party! It's the perfect cross between a bikini and a one-piece. I would totally buy this in other colors, may even get myself the black one!" —Alex

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    11. A pair of joggers, because everybody needs a reliable pair of joggers. Kick back and relax on the couch and compliment yourself on your superior lounge style.

    A pair of grey joggers
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these sweats! I have four pairs of these. They are very comfortable and durable. I’ve had my first pair for five years now." —Mv

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and three colors)

    12. A white bootie with a block heel for channeling your inner Harry Styles. It's a ~fine line~ between everyday style and superstar style; if you know, you know.

    a white bootie
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit and sleek look. Love them with flare leg pants." —JulesRules

    Price: $64.99 (originally $84.99; available in sizes 5.5–13 and eight colors) 

    13. A pair of mid-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. Pro tip: Invest in both washes for a different look with the same great feel and double the compliments.

    A light wash skinny jean
    Target

    Promising review: "The best jeans for long days in retail! Affordable and comfortable! They last longer on my thighs than American Eagle jeans do, which usually blow out after a few months." —Mere

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 16W–24W, 00 Short, 0 Long)

    14. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls because overalls are everything. Grab your oversized and hat and get to the apple orchards for the most Instagram-worthy moment.

    A pair of black denim overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "The best plus size overalls! Very dark black. Soft and a bit stretchy. Strong buttons. Perfect length, I’m 5.9”. Seem durable. Please make more colors!" —Sammus35

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–24)

    15. A pair of faux leather leggings for an affordable take on a luxe look. No matter the weather, always go for (faux) leather.

    A pair of faux leather leggings
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this, this is very form fitting and true to size. The material is strong and stretchy, but not thin. I’ve had these since January, and there have been no tears since." —Gabster

    Price: $18 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 1X–4X)

    16. A colorful sports bra so you can sweat it out in style. This racerback style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your ex ever was and possibly find your next at the gym.

    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this bra. I usually wear Lululemon and Athleta bras but this one surpasses those by far. The best part- no loose boob pads. Don’t get me wrong- you still get plenty of coverage. I’m a 38D with broad shoulders and the large fits me best. I use this for cardio kickboxing classes and lifting weights. I wish they’d make them in other colors but for now, I’m buying up all the black ones I can find!" —Mama Bear

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and three colors)

    17. A pair of wide-leg overalls so your outfit can be as cute as you are. Compliments are inevitable.

    model wearing the wide-leg overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "Denim overalls and wide leg? What’s not to love. Love [that] they are 100% cotton, with that though they did stretch/loosen up during the time I wore them. Lots of compliments." —HeatherThom

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–30)

    18. A high-rise wide-leg trouser because dressing professionally doesn't have to mean dressing uncomfortably. Your coworkers will start a new Slack channel dedicated to asking you where you got these.

    A pair of brown wide leg trousers
    Target

    Promising review: "As someone with an athletic, curvy build, I can never find pants the fit both my waist and my quads and butt. These are them! I got my normal size, and I’m loving them." —Kaydee

    Price: $32 (available in sizes 0–26 and seven colors)

    19. A slide so helpful for when you don't have the time to tie your shoes. Just slip them on and get going!

    A mustard color slide
    Target

    Promising review: "I have a high arch and these fit so well. I feel supported and the strap does not feel tight atop the foot. They are super cute and wear well." —Beachbaby77

    Price: $21.24+ (originally $24.99; available in sizes 5–11)

    20. A knit jumpsuit for a stunning Sunday brunch fit. A single-piece set is everything!

    An olive knit jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! I bought a medium orange color and it fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

    Price: $54 (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.