Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Versatile Basics From Target You’ll Want To Wear Every Single Day, And That’s Okay

    And you'll get no judgement from us.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A mock turtleneck top for serving a French aesthetic with ease. A must-have staple for effortless style.

    A model wearing a black turtle neck top
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the ruched neckline on this! Makes it so much more fun than a plain turtleneck. It’s great fabric that is very thick! Would order again!" —holmez

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)

    2. A denim jumpsuit because nothing is better than an all-in-one outfit. Rock this retro-chic look and let the compliments come to you.

    A denim jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "The best jumpsuit ever. Stretchy, thick denim. I always get compliments. Looks more expensive than it is. They need to make more colors!" —Jbd

    Price: $44 (available in sizes 00–16)

    3. A high-rise denim midi skirt since denim skirts are making a comeback. Ditch the leggings for a day and switch up your style.

    A black denim midi skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Love love love this skirt! Wore this to work and felt really chic that day. True to size. Comfortable despite minimal stretch." —Neekole

    Price: $28 (available in sizes 00–30 and three colors)

    4. A pair of high-waisted trousers with a relaxed fit for the ultimate business casual look. Pair with a blazer for the office and a crop top for the streets.

    A model wearing tan trousers
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these pants. Very comfortable!" —Laura

    Price: $27.20 (originally $32, available in sizes 2–26 and four colors) 

    5. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.

    A pink maxi slip skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "The fit is amazing, very nice quality! Perfect addition to anyone’s closet! Would look great dressed up or down! I did go down a size to achieve the fit I wanted!" —Erin

    Price: $21.25 (originally $25, available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    6. A ribbed knit midi dress you can wear when it's not too cold outside. Getting chilly? Pair it with a coat for the ultimate quiet luxury look.

    A black sleeveless midi dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this dress and the color. Im short so it hits like a maxi and its perfect." —jace

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    7. A pair of denim overalls so your outfit can be as cute as you are. Compliments are inevitable.

    A pair of denim overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the fit, the style, and how much it looks like the Free People overalls that’s $98.00. It’s not exactly like it but for the $40.00 price there’s no way I could resist buying it." —DrNownumberonefan

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–30)

    8. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great as you pretend to work out, but are really just lying on a yoga mat staring at your phone.

    Target

    Promising review: "I really like these bike shorts! The wide waistband is great for a higher rise and preventing them from slipping down. They are true to size and a great length that comes a little above my knee. The legs also don't ride up without the bottom seam being too tight." —L

    Price: $7 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    9. A bootie with a block heel for a reliable and walkable heel that goes with everything. Instantly add a few inches to any outfit.

    A black block heel bootie
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit and sleek look. Love them with flare leg pants." —JulesRules

    Price: $64.99 (originally $100; available in sizes 5.5–13, including wide fits, and five colors) 

    10. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.

    An olive crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

    Price: $5 (available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors)

    11. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy layering them under warmer clothes in the winter and wearing by themselves when the weather heats up.

    Target

    Promising review: "Swear by these. Comfort, price, color selection. They elevate any outfit but keep you cool in the summer!" —Klee

    Price: $5.10 (originally $6; available in sizes XS–4X and nine colors)

    12. A pair of high-rise baggy distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.

    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these for my 15 year old daughter, and she’s in love! They are the perfect length and amount of baggy." —Tambam

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 00–30)

    13. A comfy wide leg jumpsuit for a stunning (and stretchy) Sunday brunch 'fit. A single-piece set is everything!

    An olive knit jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! It fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

    Price: $43.20 (originally $54, available in sizes XS–XL and 14 colors)

    14. A chic sneaker because every wardrobe needs a white sneaker. Add this timeless classic to your collection stat.

    A white sneaker
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great sneakers for the price. Comfortable, fit true to size, clean, stylish, and will be perfect with jeans or shorts this spring and summer. There are some cute black and silver details on the heel, which add a little interest to the look. Love them!" —Stylish and Comfy Sneaks

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    15. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls because overalls are amazing. Comfort meet style, style meet comfort.

    A pair of black denim overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "The best plus size overalls! Very dark black. Soft and a bit stretchy. Strong buttons. Perfect length. Seem durable. Please make more colors!" —Sammus35

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–17)

    16. A colorful sports bra so you can sweat it out while looking chic. This racerback style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your ex ever was.

    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this bra. I usually wear Lululemon and Athleta bras but this one surpasses those by far. The best part — no loose boob pads. Don’t get me wrong, you still get plenty of coverage. I’m a 38D with broad shoulders and the large fits me best. I use this for cardio kickboxing classes and lifting weights. I wish they’d make them in other colors but for now, I’m buying up all the black ones I can find!" —Mama Bear

    Price: $25.50 (originally $30, available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    17. A pair of joggers, because everybody needs a reliable pair of joggers. Kick back and relax on the couch and compliment yourself on your superior lounge style.

    A pair of grey joggers
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these sweats! I have four pairs of these. They are very comfortable and durable. I’ve had my first pair for five years now." —Mv

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    18. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. They go with literally everything.

    A pair of skinny jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and comfortable high-waisted jeans." —Navywife03

    Price: $32 (available in sizes 00–30, including long and short lengths)

    19. A mesh one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The mesh detailing is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.

    Target

    Promising review: "I received so many compliments on this suit I bought another one! It’s comfortable and has adjustable straps. The sheer fabric on the mid-section is strong and has never torn. It also looks super cute with shorts when you’re at the beach!" —LaurenF315

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    20. A pair of faux-leather leggings for an affordable take on a luxe look. No matter the weather, always go for (faux) leather.

    A pair of faux leather leggings
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this, this is very formfitting and true to size. The material is strong and stretchy, but not thin. I’ve had these since January, and there have been no tears since." —Gabster

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.