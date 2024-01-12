Here Are 6 Tips For Tackling Your Anxiety And Procrastination At Work, According To Mental Health Professionals

Map out your days so you know exactly what you need to do. “By creating a schedule we are planning out our time and not creating a space to avoid anything,” White said.

2. Take a break so it feels less daunting.

“I also love to have a client take a break from what they are working on and come back to it,” White said. “Many find that by stepping away, they can come back with fresh eyes and try something a different way.”