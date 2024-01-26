Just because a product says it is flushable does not guarantee it actually is.

“Flushable wipes are a huge no-no,” said AJ Jenkins, an Oklahoma City-based plumber.

Philadelphia-based plumber Kelly Ireland also warned against using flushable wipes, because then you will then “pay $10,000 to have your front yard ripped up. That’s your other option when when it’s old plumbing systems,” she cautioned.

“To say ‘flushable’ just means it’s going to go through your toilet. But what it does to your plumbing system, especially if you have older pipes, is if you have, like, cast iron, the wipes don’t disintegrate,” Ireland said. “I’ve had instances where I spent [an] entire two days drain cleaning and you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Now we have to just dig this whole pipe out.’ And then you’re dealing with a dig-up in your front yard or in your basement. And that obviously is super costly.”

If you do use flushable wipes, put them in a trash can, not in your toilet, Ireland said.

2. They won’t flush tampons down the toilet.