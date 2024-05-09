"Use The Notes App To Scan Documents" — Here Are The 7 Best iPhone Hacks That Just Might Change Your Life

Anna Dearmon Kornick, a time management coach, said that turning on the iPhone’s Do Not Disturb feature is her go-to when she wants to avoid being distracted by notifications. “I love it because when I set my iPhone to Do Not Disturb, it extends to my laptop notifications, too,” she said.

What makes it different from Airplane Mode ― which disables your phone’s ability to connect to cellular or Wi-Fi networks ― is that you can still allow certain notifications to come through, she said.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of productivity experts recommend putting your phone in Airplane Mode while you work, putting your phone in another room, or locking it in a drawer,” she said. “As a mom to two little girls in daycare, Airplane Mode or going completely off the grid is not an option for me, because I need to be available in case of an emergency. Within the Do Not Disturb settings, you can allow notifications from certain people within your contacts or specific apps, so the girls’ daycare is able to reach me even while I’m in Do Not Disturb mode.”

To turn on Do Not Disturb:

1. Go to Settings, select Focus.

2. Tap Do Not Disturb. From there, you can choose to allow notifications from selected people or apps.

2. Use the extra fields in Contacts to put in helpful reminders about the people you meet.