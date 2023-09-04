    "My Body Is Starting To Feel It": 21 Of The Biggest Errors People Make In Their 30s

    "I think so many people are going to regret thinking 30 was old when they're actually 'old' — whatever that means."

    Molly Capobianco
    by Molly Capobianco

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, over on the Ask Reddit subreddit, u/cthulhu34 posed the question, "What’s a common mistake people make in their 30s?" The comments were filled with things people usually get wrong about living life as a 30-something and aging in general. Here are some of the best responses:

    1. "Being concerned about not being the young, trendy generation anymore. Wear your skinny jeans all you want!"

    u/SparkleFartFromKmart

    2. "Comparing your lifestyle to other 30-somethings."

    u/Affectionate_Item_51

    "Your peer's success can seem perfect from afar and make you feel inadequate. But if you sit down and talk with them, you will learn all sorts of shortcomings and difficulties in their life that will make you appreciate something about yourself and your situation. In other words, we're all just out here trying to function."

    u/ThunderBobMajerle

    3. "Making relationship decisions based on avoiding/meeting/holding on to milestones by a certain age. (I can't be a divorcee at 34, I have to be married by 34, I need to start a family in the next two years, I'm too old to start dating again, etc.)"

    u/Beetin

    4. "Having kids for the sake of having kids."

    u/WhatFreshHellIsThiss

    5. "Romanticizing your 20s and fearing your 40s. Live where you are."

    u/theresites

    "It's so easy to romanticize the past and fear the future. Life is organic, and so are we. We will keep changing and oftentimes in a good way (stronger, wiser, more confident, etc.). I'm so happy to be who I am at 37."

    u/iamnottheuser

    6. "Not fostering friendships. As you enter your 30s, maintaining and nurturing friendships becomes more challenging. It's a time when connections can fade, and forming new ones becomes more challenging. It's very important to invest effort in the friendships you currently have."

    u/hyperside89

    7. "Not listening to your burnout signals and just settling in for the long haul. You’re not going to make it. And if you do 'make it,' you won’t like yourself or the sacrifices you had to make along the way."

    u/JetKeel

    8. "Spending way too much money."

    u/rvcathebish

    "Lifestyle inflation can really take off in your 30s."

    u/doktorhladnjak

    9. "Staying at a job they are severely unhappy at and accepting toxic work environments."

    u/Dry_Muffin_5905

    10. "Thinking we can still drink a ton and recover for work in a couple of hours. My body is starting to feel it."

    u/Tight-Security-8542

    11. "Thinking they are too old to change."

    u/Mans_Got_Cheaks

    "I just turned 30 and realized I’m a bad person. Lying, manipulation, cheating, etc. But I went back into weekly therapy, and I'm pretty determined to not be like this going forward."

    u/Giterdun456

    12. "Thinking they're old [in general]. I refuse to waste my life away worrying about being old or that I'm too old to do things. I think so many people are going to regret thinking 30 was old when they're actually 'old' — whatever that means."

    u/blackcatcrews

    13. "Settling for a spouse."

    u/FunStorm6487

    14. "Not preserving your identity. Your 30s come with a whirlwind of conflicting priorities that can lead you to lose touch with your identity. It's easy to forget what truly brings you joy and satisfaction. Maintain a hobby that gives your life purpose, and regularly reflect on whether your job still fulfills your needs in terms of purpose, financial stability, and overall satisfaction."

    u/hyperside89

    15. "Panicking. You do not need to have a great career, a partner, a four-bedroom house, and a baby on the way just because your 20s are over. Relax."

    u/CampusTour

    16. "Not exercising enough and eating a crappy diet. You can't get away with those things anymore like you did in your 20s."

    u/DeathSpiral321

    "Not taking care of your body. Once I turned 31, lots of medical issues arose for me from various things, but contact sports leave more damage than you know. Go to the dentist, go to the doctor, and be active. Take care of yourself physically, mentally, and spiritually."

    u/brownie1225

    17. "Thinking you're a finished product, not likely to change all that much."

    u/kat_Folland

    18. "Thinking it's too late to do something. Like, people who think, 'I don't have any credit built' or 'I don't have any retirement savings' and then get disheartened from trying. The best time was yesterday, the next best time is today."

    u/MrsKetchup

    19. "The biggest mistake I made in my 30s was not enjoying them more. Young enough to party, still play some sports, perfectly in place in any bar, and you still have energy and a circle of friends (that will get smaller, trust me). Try to carpe diem every once in a while — the decade passes VERY quickly."

    u/hockeynoticehockey

    20. "Not nurturing your romantic relationships. Responsibilities increase in your 30s, like careers, parenthood, and caregiving for aging parents. It's common for your romantic partnership to be inadvertently neglected. Avoid taking your partner for granted, assuming they'll always be around, or treating them as an outlet for your worst moments."

    u/hyperside89

    21. And finally, "Not wearing sunscreen and taking care of your skin, especially your face."

    u/EarthLoveAR

    What are some other things people get wrong during their 30s? Let me know in the comments below!