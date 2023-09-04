Recently, over on the Ask Reddit subreddit, u/cthulhu34 posed the question, "What’s a common mistake people make in their 30s?" The comments were filled with things people usually get wrong about living life as a 30-something and aging in general. Here are some of the best responses:
1. "Being concerned about not being the young, trendy generation anymore. Wear your skinny jeans all you want!"
2. "Comparing your lifestyle to other 30-somethings."
"Your peer's success can seem perfect from afar and make you feel inadequate. But if you sit down and talk with them, you will learn all sorts of shortcomings and difficulties in their life that will make you appreciate something about yourself and your situation. In other words, we're all just out here trying to function."
3. "Making relationship decisions based on avoiding/meeting/holding on to milestones by a certain age. (I can't be a divorcee at 34, I have to be married by 34, I need to start a family in the next two years, I'm too old to start dating again, etc.)"
4. "Having kids for the sake of having kids."
5. "Romanticizing your 20s and fearing your 40s. Live where you are."
"It's so easy to romanticize the past and fear the future. Life is organic, and so are we. We will keep changing and oftentimes in a good way (stronger, wiser, more confident, etc.). I'm so happy to be who I am at 37."
6. "Not fostering friendships. As you enter your 30s, maintaining and nurturing friendships becomes more challenging. It's a time when connections can fade, and forming new ones becomes more challenging. It's very important to invest effort in the friendships you currently have."
7. "Not listening to your burnout signals and just settling in for the long haul. You’re not going to make it. And if you do 'make it,' you won’t like yourself or the sacrifices you had to make along the way."
8. "Spending way too much money."
"Lifestyle inflation can really take off in your 30s."
9. "Staying at a job they are severely unhappy at and accepting toxic work environments."
10. "Thinking we can still drink a ton and recover for work in a couple of hours. My body is starting to feel it."
11. "Thinking they are too old to change."
"I just turned 30 and realized I’m a bad person. Lying, manipulation, cheating, etc. But I went back into weekly therapy, and I'm pretty determined to not be like this going forward."