    Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet's "Doom" Commercial Is, Ummm, Very Horny

    That definitely is some seductive popcorn eating.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dune: Part Two has been out for about a week now!

    Timothée in a black top with silver bottoms and pearl necklace, and Zendaya in an avant-garde metallic outfit
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    I still haven't seen it, but I have seen the particularly horny commercial with Zendaya and TImothée Chalamet.

    Zendaya in a white dress with a keyhole neckline next to Timothée in a tan suit and black sunglasses
    Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

    This commercial is airing before the movie in Cinépolis theaters:

    Cinépolis / Via Twitter: @whyrev

    It's, um, pretty horny, if you ask me!

    Timmy and Zendaya in a movie theater scene looking at another actor, with Zendaya holding a tub of popcorn
    Cinépolis

    "Why do they seem like they're eating the popcorn seductively?" this person asked.

    Twitter: @ziafromeuphoria

    "Why are they dressed like they just came from the set of a eurodance music video??" another person asked.

    Twitter: @realonx1

    Honestly, it's a vibe. A very horny one.

    Twitter: @SuperMessi10i

    People are pointing out how terrified the actor they're "seducing" looks.

    Twitter: @JoeyPedras

    The whole thing is very funny.

    Twitter: @BasRap2008

    As this person says, "This looks like a dream I would have after fantasizing about a three-way with them."

    Twitter: @euronatiii

    Bye!

    Twitter: @zachsilberberg