    People Are Super Confused About What Happens In These 33 Places Around The World, And Maybe You Can Help

    To be honest, I've always wondered what the heck happens in that little sliver of Oklahoma too.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a new meme where people post maps, circle a place, and ask, "What happens here?"

    Maybe you can help.

    1.

    what goes on here pic.twitter.com/BrPP37v8Ka

    — CRITIQUE IMPITOYABLE DE TOUT CE QUI EXISTE! (@WizardousCat) March 29, 2024
    2.

    what goes on here ? https://t.co/IsgfNoSwpX pic.twitter.com/11fPhIHsAD

    — Whitney (Shady Sands) (@whitn_tarnation) March 28, 2024
    3.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/0u0wEXjsOe

    — phage (@clubmoss_) March 29, 2024
    4.

    what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/7x80Ngy70D

    — corn (has the intangibles) (@SamCornn) April 8, 2024
    5.

    what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/A1dR0FNTKM

    — John ⚡💫 🛸💥 💨 (@coolgoofball) April 14, 2024
    6.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/eyfDqIhFH9

    — fratty hercules (@frattyhercules) March 29, 2024
    7.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/TQzVvnAWW9

    — horatio nisan (@flaminhottweets) March 29, 2024
    8.

    what goes on here pic.twitter.com/s7CMa2lWal

    — aavsy (@aavsy7) March 30, 2024
    9.

    Okay but seriously what goes on here? Is it more similar to Northern Wi or mainland Michigan?
    I've heard it's full of militia types was this true in the past/is this still true? https://t.co/wFHPls6p1N pic.twitter.com/PmvDBTWk6I

    — HAH the RH VC Margrave, 本杰明 the 7th Estate, Esq. (@DecolonizeKant) March 30, 2024
    10.

    what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/AVNgrD3j0D

    — Ernests Lācis🇱🇻 (@LacisErnests) March 30, 2024
    11.

    I'm tired of having no answers. What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/eqITvqjCTg

    — Kurtis Carman (@KurtisCarman) April 1, 2024
    12.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/RIOfCfxGpx

    — Hannah Posts (@HannahPosted) April 12, 2024
    13.

    What goes on here pic.twitter.com/NA8JO0ifiL

    — MooseChoose (@moosechoose) April 15, 2024
    14.

    what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/vdm4d2hCIU

    — Slazac 🇪🇺🇷🇺🇨🇳 (@FalseSlazac) April 13, 2024
    15.

    what goes on here?? pic.twitter.com/yZuhkOpxYi

    — Lugh (@lbmarshallv) April 10, 2024
    16.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/tdMrDo9WH6

    — Tanuki’s Revenge (@TanukisRevenge) April 14, 2024
    17.

    what goes on here pic.twitter.com/DHzF7ok3lL

    — rowan 🐇📱🇵🇸 (@gothgirl_prelaw) April 14, 2024
    18.

    what goes on here pic.twitter.com/U99NVFKPkG

    — pikaro (@pikkkkaro) April 15, 2024
    19.

    People from Brooklyn and Queens: what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/PY48fKWjeb

    — amiablestreet (@anamiablestreet) April 15, 2024
    20.

    What goes on here? I feel like not enough people ask that. pic.twitter.com/ZPjQMUFQO0

    — Gando (@RealTweetofMe) April 16, 2024
    21.

    what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/hNQs8i8pbS

    — george 🍑 (@georgeislying) April 16, 2024
    22.

    what even goes on here pic.twitter.com/DvzGeRhwqu

    — meowtown (@hieywieyneue) April 1, 2024
    23.

    I think about what goes on here probably more often than I should 😅 https://t.co/Y9WImJz7kY

    — Isaac (@isaacboyyy) January 21, 2024
    24.

    Does anybody live up here? What is life like and what goes on in this area? pic.twitter.com/B72Ofu0dU5

    — RΛISINI ライシニ (@raisini) April 10, 2024
    25.

    hey what goes on over here it looks like a long dry florida i wanna go see it pic.twitter.com/RhWUWqF0Uu

    — Balingo🍗 (@BalingoBango) November 24, 2023
    26.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/dQRW7xsQiL

    — __hayden 🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@__heyden) April 15, 2024
    27.

    What goes on here??? pic.twitter.com/PRz3EfFHn9

    — clapping on the offbeat (@dzuunmod) December 8, 2023
    28.

    Southern Californians, what goes on here pic.twitter.com/x38coZnbaZ

    — 🐦 Ferris (@FerrisTheToucan) January 24, 2024
    29.

    what goes on here pic.twitter.com/xCdjFefCUf

    — bekah ZIAH DAY i miss u (@majorpinks) April 8, 2024
    30.

    What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/oWzMfhiuzl

    — correcaminos (@NewMexiSlosh) January 26, 2024
    31.

    what goes on here pic.twitter.com/sORklFNQ4U

    — sam (@sam_DFAMD_KOE) November 21, 2023
    32.

    Real talk though what goes on here pic.twitter.com/6KZaive5FA

    — Roth 🇵🇸 htoR ||Send me frog pics|| (@roth_on_twt) November 22, 2023
    33. And lastly...

    What even goes on here? pic.twitter.com/ioezlEm2qu

    — Terrorist Masseuse👽📼 (@BertAlsoErnie) April 14, 2024
