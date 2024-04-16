People Are Super Confused About What Happens In These 33 Places Around The World, And Maybe You Can Help
To be honest, I've always wondered what the heck happens in that little sliver of Oklahoma too.
There's a new meme where people post maps, circle a place, and ask, "What happens here?"
Maybe you can help.
1.
what goes on here pic.twitter.com/BrPP37v8Ka— CRITIQUE IMPITOYABLE DE TOUT CE QUI EXISTE! (@WizardousCat) March 29, 2024
2.
what goes on here ? https://t.co/IsgfNoSwpX pic.twitter.com/11fPhIHsAD— Whitney (Shady Sands) (@whitn_tarnation) March 28, 2024
3.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/0u0wEXjsOe— phage (@clubmoss_) March 29, 2024
4.
what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/7x80Ngy70D— corn (has the intangibles) (@SamCornn) April 8, 2024
5.
what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/A1dR0FNTKM— John ⚡💫 🛸💥 💨 (@coolgoofball) April 14, 2024
6.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/eyfDqIhFH9— fratty hercules (@frattyhercules) March 29, 2024
7.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/TQzVvnAWW9— horatio nisan (@flaminhottweets) March 29, 2024
9.
Okay but seriously what goes on here? Is it more similar to Northern Wi or mainland Michigan?— HAH the RH VC Margrave, 本杰明 the 7th Estate, Esq. (@DecolonizeKant) March 30, 2024
I've heard it's full of militia types was this true in the past/is this still true? https://t.co/wFHPls6p1N pic.twitter.com/PmvDBTWk6I
10.
what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/AVNgrD3j0D— Ernests Lācis🇱🇻 (@LacisErnests) March 30, 2024
11.
I'm tired of having no answers. What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/eqITvqjCTg— Kurtis Carman (@KurtisCarman) April 1, 2024
12.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/RIOfCfxGpx— Hannah Posts (@HannahPosted) April 12, 2024
13.
What goes on here pic.twitter.com/NA8JO0ifiL— MooseChoose (@moosechoose) April 15, 2024
14.
what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/vdm4d2hCIU— Slazac 🇪🇺🇷🇺🇨🇳 (@FalseSlazac) April 13, 2024
15.
what goes on here?? pic.twitter.com/yZuhkOpxYi— Lugh (@lbmarshallv) April 10, 2024
16.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/tdMrDo9WH6— Tanuki’s Revenge (@TanukisRevenge) April 14, 2024
17.
what goes on here pic.twitter.com/DHzF7ok3lL— rowan 🐇📱🇵🇸 (@gothgirl_prelaw) April 14, 2024
18.
what goes on here pic.twitter.com/U99NVFKPkG— pikaro (@pikkkkaro) April 15, 2024
19.
People from Brooklyn and Queens: what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/PY48fKWjeb— amiablestreet (@anamiablestreet) April 15, 2024
20.
What goes on here? I feel like not enough people ask that. pic.twitter.com/ZPjQMUFQO0— Gando (@RealTweetofMe) April 16, 2024
21.
what goes on here? pic.twitter.com/hNQs8i8pbS— george 🍑 (@georgeislying) April 16, 2024
22.
what even goes on here pic.twitter.com/DvzGeRhwqu— meowtown (@hieywieyneue) April 1, 2024
23.
I think about what goes on here probably more often than I should 😅 https://t.co/Y9WImJz7kY— Isaac (@isaacboyyy) January 21, 2024
24.
Does anybody live up here? What is life like and what goes on in this area? pic.twitter.com/B72Ofu0dU5— RΛISINI ライシニ (@raisini) April 10, 2024
25.
hey what goes on over here it looks like a long dry florida i wanna go see it pic.twitter.com/RhWUWqF0Uu— Balingo🍗 (@BalingoBango) November 24, 2023
26.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/dQRW7xsQiL— __hayden 🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@__heyden) April 15, 2024
27.
What goes on here??? pic.twitter.com/PRz3EfFHn9— clapping on the offbeat (@dzuunmod) December 8, 2023
28.
Southern Californians, what goes on here pic.twitter.com/x38coZnbaZ— 🐦 Ferris (@FerrisTheToucan) January 24, 2024
29.
what goes on here pic.twitter.com/xCdjFefCUf— bekah ZIAH DAY i miss u (@majorpinks) April 8, 2024
30.
What goes on here? pic.twitter.com/oWzMfhiuzl— correcaminos (@NewMexiSlosh) January 26, 2024
31.
what goes on here pic.twitter.com/sORklFNQ4U— sam (@sam_DFAMD_KOE) November 21, 2023
32.
Real talk though what goes on here pic.twitter.com/6KZaive5FA— Roth 🇵🇸 htoR ||Send me frog pics|| (@roth_on_twt) November 22, 2023
33. And lastly...
What even goes on here? pic.twitter.com/ioezlEm2qu— Terrorist Masseuse👽📼 (@BertAlsoErnie) April 14, 2024