It's the wild wild west on there.
look at this highly cursed crying minion patio heater that i found on facebook marketplace pic.twitter.com/FGNi3f5TgG— Ellen (@ellenfromnowon) November 13, 2019
introducing the most cursed thing I have seen on facebook marketplace. Yes he is still for sale.— Deadjosey (@DeadJosey) August 23, 2023
no I will not be purchasing him. pic.twitter.com/wwYAlicOVz
Facebook marketplace is incredibly cursed pic.twitter.com/PTyNUMX96p— Coor Beersman (@xwingpilot93) December 29, 2021
Absolutely cursed Facebook marketplace object pic.twitter.com/vhmeRVvW2s— Siobhán (@SlugInkPress) June 17, 2023
on today's episode of cursed items I saw on Facebook Marketplace... pic.twitter.com/L7cU3sUVVc— Alex Website (@bullxndr) November 30, 2023
Absolutely cursed images on Facebook Marketplace pic.twitter.com/O6viDK0b6p— Dan Baldassarre (@evornithology) November 11, 2023
this may be the most cursed facebook marketplace item i’ve ever seen … the stains on the walls??????? pic.twitter.com/jgVnf7O8i0— anna del rey (@sarahxtonin) January 20, 2024
Cool so I think I'm probably cursed for even looking at this. Facebook marketplace strikes again pic.twitter.com/9DaurFd0Vp— Gary (@garyanderson666) January 22, 2024
facebook marketplace is a cursed place pic.twitter.com/xBsBaFCwpq— koorah (@kooooooooooorah) March 11, 2024
Facebook Marketplace is weird. pic.twitter.com/4NqcgFF3qE— MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) January 10, 2024
facebook marketplace is weird pic.twitter.com/GKWnG8BOiK— Zooted Barbie (@the_local_thot) December 18, 2023
I've seen a lot of weird things for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but I wasn't prepared for the existence of this... pic.twitter.com/SGhVDyYqIW— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 8, 2024
This is one of the weirdest things on Facebook marketplace. And honestly I’m intrigued. pic.twitter.com/HOHnDuIebS— John Marc (@PlanetTelex79) March 4, 2022
Weirdest thing for sale on Facebook marketplace today...@TheRock shaped 'toothpaste topper' pic.twitter.com/mnxcurHZTb— Martin (@antiquestwins) February 16, 2022
Saw this on Facebook marketplace for 500 this is terrifying pic.twitter.com/XPbDrQEj3E— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓏𝒶𝐵𝓁𝑒𝓊🦋 (@maritzableu) December 16, 2022
Facebook marketplace is a terrifying place... I'm not even gonna ask. #whattheactualfuck pic.twitter.com/FYdHQ5k0iK— Briony (@BrionyWinn) May 12, 2019