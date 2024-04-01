    The 38 Weirdest Things Ever Sold On Facebook Marketplace, Like People Are Actually Terrifying

    It's the wild wild west on there.

    Matt Stopera
    Facebook marketplace is one of the most wild (and high-key magical) places on the internet where you can find literally anything...

    That said, here are some of the weirdest things people have ever found on there...

    1. These *literal* footstools:

    🌸 deigh annah 🌸 @deedoersch

    How cursed are these stools i found on Facebook marketplace

    2. A minion patio heater:

    3. "Spooky pies" that may actually eat you before you eat them:

    Max GreenDavidCronenberg @MaxTGreenberg

    Someone on facebook is selling “spooky pies”

    4. This cute Snoopy costume:

    Snoopy costume for sale on a sofa in a social media marketplace post
    5. This "unique" storage cabinet:

    6. A minion dresser:

    Dresser with Minion design from Despicable Me, for sale on Facebook marketplace
    7. A Garth Brooks one-of-a-kind jean jacket:

    Jacket with a large printed face on the back, displayed for sale. The post is a humorous share on a social platform
    8. A Thicc Pikachu:

    9. This goat skull that was definitely used for ritualistic sacrifice:

    The image shows an ornate, skull-shaped object with decorative elements, positioned on a textured surface
    10. An antique pitchfork:

    11. A homemade arm wrestling machine:

    Wooden chair modified with fake human arm for arm wrestling, labeled &quot;Homemade Arm Wrestling Machine, $69&quot;
    12. A CPR dog training model:

    13. Candles that look like "real food":

    14. A gynecological doctors table:

    15. This portrait of a UK comedian:

    16. A love seat with Timbs for feet:

    17. A suggestive Miss Piggy piggybank:

    Miss Piggy coin bank depicted, humorous context implying marketplace can be frightening
    18. Used coffins:

    EmpressSolace @empress_solace

    Hubby found this on Facebook marketplace 🤣🤣🤣

    19. Fancy toilets:

    20. Jackie Kennedy in a wicker chair:

    21. A Titanic bounce house:

    22. This thoughtful Father's Day gift:

    ethan @fairypositions

    facebook marketplace is a weird place 🤨

    23. Some telephone poles:

    Woman sells telephone poles for $175 on Marketplace; various sizes shown with end-grain and bark
    24. These cute shoes:

    Max Loomes @MaxLoomes

    Just found these monstrosities on Facebook marketplace. Burn them

    25. Four bags of rubber spaghetti:

    your face iz awsum @yourfaceizawsum

    ish gets weird on Facebook marketplace

    26. A homemade bathroom sign:

    Abject Zero @AbjectZero

    Just Missouri things. (Found on Facebook Marketplace)

    27. A furry dresser:

    Vicky 🌻 @vickyidobson

    Can't stop thinking of these insane drawers I found on Facebook Marketplace

    28. An $89 gnome ballerina:

    lIllIe @lillievukin

    haunted by this gnome ballerina figurine i found on facebook marketplace for $89

    29. Some earrings that smell kinda funny:

    ĐɆVłⱠ Đ₳ĐĐɎ @ambbatty

    I found this on Facebook marketplace if anyone doesn’t know what to get me for Christmas

    30. A couch made of multiple pairs of jeans:

    Is @isabellefayy

    This is my favourite thing I’ve ever found on Facebook marketplace

    31. A 1985 Chevrolet "pirate ship":

    🌟 Salem 🌟 @LeynaThePicardy

    Look at this fuckin pirate ship I found on Facebook marketplace. Who wants to split the cost with me

    32. This crying girl in a raincoat:

    Child-sized mannequin in yellow raincoat and hat, facing a corner, in a room with furniture
    33. Charles Manson's baby teeth:

    small teeth on a red cloth
    34. Spicy Gushers:

    35. A Rock-shaped toothpaste topper:

    36. This minion stove:

    37. This doll:

    38. And lastly, a basketball Halloween mask:

    bingus @nbclear

    hey guys check out what i found on facebook marketplace today

