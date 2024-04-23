There's A New Meme Where People Are Sharing Unhinged Baby Names For Girls And They're Actually Kind Of Genius
I genuinely think the name "Marinara" is cute name, like "Nara" as a nickname is adorable.
There's a new meme on X where people are sharing cute but completely unhinged baby girl names, and here are some favorites...
1.
Activia would be a beautiful name for a baby girl 🥰— koko’s disco (@kortfucks) February 14, 2024
2.
ramen would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— 🦂 (@honkytonkwhore) March 26, 2024
3.
Ponderosa would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— cunt media (@kurtmedia1) March 8, 2024
4.
sega dreamcast would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— weekday (@malltoilet) March 9, 2024
5.
peanut butter bagel would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— jaspbear 🔆‼️ (@thingamagob) March 14, 2024
6.
velveeta would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— gracula 🧛🏻♀️❣️ (@ecrga) March 18, 2024
7.
Olive Garden would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— monse. 🦋 (@monsibarra) March 20, 2024
8.
Calamari would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— Tom Jabbar (@ripGoCeltincs) March 22, 2024
9.
brita filter would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— carl bismarck (@tonymfhawk) March 24, 2024
10.
"Hegemony" would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— veronica basidia estéve (@JadieVeronica) March 30, 2024
11.
Kitchenette would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— Mae (@MAEWOMENLOVER) March 26, 2024
12.
“Melissa Limoncella” would be a beautiful name for a baby girl pic.twitter.com/V58stPL8Ay— ça ira glass (@PercyYaBysshe) March 26, 2024
13.
marshmallow would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— rex 🐾 (@incenseandcigs) March 28, 2024
14.
Alimony would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— tma (@mapotato) March 31, 2024
15.
Mozzarella would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— jane doe (@0RGAND0N0R) March 31, 2024
16.
Payola would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— kafka (@errononline) April 1, 2024
17.
De’Lulu would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— eli ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@entityellis) February 3, 2024
18.
frangelica would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— little beastling (@wiselatina420) February 11, 2024
19.
Agony would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— Golden Retriever Wife (@Eleneon_) March 1, 2024
20.
Barbacoa would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— S.D. McCrawley (@breezymcsqueezy) February 18, 2024
21.
Spirulina would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— drasi (@AlalaPosting) February 27, 2024
22.
garnier fructis would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— marble ry (@r_biggins) February 29, 2024
23.
Tilapia would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— patron saint of nostalgia (@d_esiree_______) April 3, 2024
24.
felony would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— Secondhand Smoke Shoppe (@shoppe2ndsmoke) April 4, 2024
25.
minestrone would be a beautiful name for a baby girl— carl bismarck (@tonymfhawk) February 1, 2024