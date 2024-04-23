There's A New Meme Where People Are Sharing Unhinged Baby Names For Girls And They're Actually Kind Of Genius

I genuinely think the name "Marinara" is cute name, like "Nara" as a nickname is adorable.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

There's a new meme on X where people are sharing cute but completely unhinged baby girl names, and here are some favorites...

1.

Activia would be a beautiful name for a baby girl 🥰

— koko’s disco (@kortfucks) February 14, 2024
2.

ramen would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— 🦂 (@honkytonkwhore) March 26, 2024
3.

Ponderosa would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— cunt media (@kurtmedia1) March 8, 2024
4.

sega dreamcast would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— weekday (@malltoilet) March 9, 2024
5.

peanut butter bagel would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— jaspbear 🔆‼️ (@thingamagob) March 14, 2024
6.

velveeta would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— gracula 🧛🏻‍♀️❣️ (@ecrga) March 18, 2024
7.

Olive Garden would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— monse. 🦋 (@monsibarra) March 20, 2024
8.

Calamari would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— Tom Jabbar (@ripGoCeltincs) March 22, 2024
9.

brita filter would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— carl bismarck (@tonymfhawk) March 24, 2024
10.

"Hegemony" would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— veronica basidia estéve (@JadieVeronica) March 30, 2024
11.

Kitchenette would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— Mae (@MAEWOMENLOVER) March 26, 2024
12.

“Melissa Limoncella” would be a beautiful name for a baby girl pic.twitter.com/V58stPL8Ay

— ça ira glass (@PercyYaBysshe) March 26, 2024
13.

marshmallow would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— rex 🐾 (@incenseandcigs) March 28, 2024
14.

Alimony would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— tma (@mapotato) March 31, 2024
15.

Mozzarella would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— jane doe (@0RGAND0N0R) March 31, 2024
16.

Payola would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— kafka (@errononline) April 1, 2024
17.

De’Lulu would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— eli ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@entityellis) February 3, 2024
18.

frangelica would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— little beastling (@wiselatina420) February 11, 2024
19.

Agony would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— Golden Retriever Wife (@Eleneon_) March 1, 2024
20.

Barbacoa would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— S.D. McCrawley (@breezymcsqueezy) February 18, 2024
21.

Spirulina would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— drasi (@AlalaPosting) February 27, 2024
22.

garnier fructis would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— marble ry (@r_biggins) February 29, 2024
23.

Tilapia would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— patron saint of nostalgia (@d_esiree_______) April 3, 2024
24.

felony would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— Secondhand Smoke Shoppe (@shoppe2ndsmoke) April 4, 2024
25.

minestrone would be a beautiful name for a baby girl

— carl bismarck (@tonymfhawk) February 1, 2024
