    An Opossum Refusing To Leave A College Football Game Is The Latest (And Most Ridiculous) Meme

    They really, really did not want to go.

    by Matt Stopera

    An opossum made a surprise appearance on the field of a college football game last night.

    Fox/ Twitter: @GarrettQuinn

    Videos of the little guy making a run for it are going viral:

    Fox/Twitter: @NickReid85

    Eventually, they were caught...

    Fox/Twitter: @DallasTexasTV

    But let me tell you, my sweet baby P DID NOT want to leave.

    Fox/Twitter: @BrotherBill716

    The majority of people wanted the opossum to stay, but unfortunately, officials thought otherwise.

    Fox/Twitter: @javiergrcxcx

    Luckily for us, we have a new reaction pic.

    Fox/Twitter: @tuttigachimuchi

    And now it's a meme:

    Fox/Twitter: @TreeNunes

    Here are some of my favorite reactions:

    Fox/Twitter: @HarmonyEnjoyer

    Fox/Twitter: @cineslashers

    Fox/ Twitter: @CFBONFOX

    Fox/Twitter: @Fritschner

    Fox/Twitter: @orbette

    Fox/Twitter: @b1gdumb1diott

    Fox/Twitter: @sydneyelainexo

    Fox/Twitter: @RadPlanets

    Fox/Twitter: @ItsAuntieChrist

    Fox/Twitter: @linadeflorias

    Maybe next time, babe. <3

    Josh Hedges / Getty Images