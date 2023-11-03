An Opossum Refusing To Leave A College Football Game Is The Latest (And Most Ridiculous) Meme
They really, really did not want to go.
An opossum made a surprise appearance on the field of a college football game last night.
FREE THE TEXAS TECH POSSUM pic.twitter.com/N9UaQ2zjJV— Garrett (@GarrettQuinn) November 2, 2023
Videos of the little guy making a run for it are going viral:
Long live the possum!!!#TexasTech #possums #possumgate #possumkingdom #footbal #texastechfootball #redraiders pic.twitter.com/5rb1Ta8l0R— Nick Reid 🌵 (@NickReid85) November 2, 2023
Eventually, they were caught...
Possum being escorted off the field during the Texas Tech/TCU game 😂 pic.twitter.com/z2v7RBSTYu— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 3, 2023
But let me tell you, my sweet baby P DID NOT want to leave.
Why are we not letting the opossum watch a little ball?? pic.twitter.com/sJtLNxZJ94— Brother Bill (@BrotherBill716) November 3, 2023
The majority of people wanted the opossum to stay, but unfortunately, officials thought otherwise.
HE BOUGHT HIS TICKET JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE LET HIM STAY https://t.co/gd8XQZIERw— JAVIER⚡️ (@javiergrcxcx) November 3, 2023
Luckily for us, we have a new reaction pic.
babe new reaction just dropped https://t.co/uSRGm3TUMw pic.twitter.com/Ca8l1YGNO9— tutti (@tuttigachimuchi) November 3, 2023
And now it's a meme:
You have been at the buffet for 5 hours, you have to leave ! https://t.co/VTqEhfYIFA— Nunes' Lemon Tree (@TreeNunes) November 3, 2023
Here are some of my favorite reactions:
Theres no rules that say an opposum cant play https://t.co/BKrcZ60Vtt— Rose (@HarmonyEnjoyer) November 3, 2023
she's just a girl. let her live, laugh and love in peace. https://t.co/t9NlgLhrc4— fabian 🎬 (@cineslashers) November 3, 2023
When dad pulls you out of bed in the morning before school 😫 pic.twitter.com/4CMwTMxNpf— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 2, 2023
Every group of friends has someone like this https://t.co/MLs5LqXYpx pic.twitter.com/DeXMt35f2j— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 3, 2023
5pm: Me going to the pub— Orbette (@orbette) November 3, 2023
11pm: Me "leaving" the pub https://t.co/b8gg1jjTtn
after I order my 5th glass of wine at company happy hour and start telling my manager all the ways he could improve in his role https://t.co/Kr7j2a83Yf— larry davids mistress (@b1gdumb1diott) November 3, 2023
i would start watching sports if all the players looked like this https://t.co/mPjvJwDdv0— Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) November 3, 2023
me trying to pull myself out of bed this morning: https://t.co/3xznOoFMDr pic.twitter.com/iWCVfLGiim— reticulating splines (@RadPlanets) November 3, 2023
GIVE HIM THE DAMN BALL COACH https://t.co/XX55q3gHts— Auntie Christ (@ItsAuntieChrist) November 3, 2023
"I HAVE SIDELINE TICKETS!!" https://t.co/BXT1YpQm4w— Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) November 3, 2023