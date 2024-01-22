Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift And Football Fans Both Have The Same Response To Jason Kelce's Shirtless Scream

    With a completely random surprise appearance by Cara Delevingne.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday was Sunday, which means Taylor Swift was at a football game.

    Taylor Swift cheering with other football fans
    Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

    This time she was in Buffalo, and this time she was joined by Travis's brother, Jason.

    Taylor Swift cheering with football fans
    Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

    People lost it when they saw them in a box together.

    Twitter: @moonlithoax

    One moment in particular has gone super viral.

    ESPN/ Twitter: @JOEL9ONE

    It's when Jason Kelce ripped off his shirt and screamed like a banshee after his brother scored a touchdown.

    ESPN/Twitter: @PHLEaglesNation

    That *moment* is ALL over my timeline.

    ESPN/ Twitter: @swiftbunnies

    Someone even captured Taylor's reaction:

    Twitter: @karmaszone

    As this person said, "Tay just realized that Travis was the TAME brother."

    Twitter: @perfectlyfine89

    "This guy is gonna give a speech at Taylor Swift's wedding and that's beautiful," another person said.

    ESPN/ Twitter: @_adamlondon

    Both football fans and Taylor Swift fans are living for his reaction.

    ESPN/Twitter: @JOEL9ONE

    And now it's obviously a meme.

    ESPN/Twitter: @tswifterastour

    People compared it to pictures of Taylor Swift at award shows.

    ESPN/MTV/ Twitter: @icourtneycries

    Swifties put song lyrics under the GIF.

    ESPN/Twitter: @RaghavsRep

    They compared it to the nightmare that is Ticketmaster.

    ESPN/Twitter: @enchanteddaisy_

    "This is what it felt like when Folklore got Album of the Year at the Grammys," this Taylor Swift fan said.

    ESPN/Twitter: @taylenahq

    Other people compared it to the T-Rex in Jurassic Park.

    ESPN/Twitter: @Danny_Heifetz

    And this person even made a mashup with a screaming goat.

    ESPN/Twitter: @sarahybethy

    It's also really funny because that's Cara Delevingne next to him, like what?!

    ESPN/Twitter: @shelby_l_s

    Ultimately, I think this post sums up this only-in-2024 situation best:

    ESPN/Twitter: @pricesandvices