Taylor Swift And Football Fans Both Have The Same Response To Jason Kelce's Shirtless Scream
With a completely random surprise appearance by Cara Delevingne.
This time she was in Buffalo, and this time she was joined by Travis's brother, Jason.
People lost it when they saw them in a box together.
does travis kelce know the internet is falling apart because his girlfriend, brother, and sister in law are currently hanging out in a box— ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 21, 2024
One moment in particular has gone super viral.
All time photo bomb pic.twitter.com/j1Ps93picS— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2024
It's when Jason Kelce ripped off his shirt and screamed like a banshee after his brother scored a touchdown.
Jason Kelce is my favorite human being ever. pic.twitter.com/HdmuWLqjNp— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 22, 2024
That *moment* is ALL over my timeline.
I’m sad that the Eagles are out of the playoffs, but I’m glad that Jason Kelce’s schedule has freed up for whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/XtTI5YCsku— Erin is in her Eras era (@swiftbunnies) January 22, 2024
Someone even captured Taylor's reaction:
yes queen that’s your future brother in law pic.twitter.com/GEF3ELwoDq— Val • (@karmaszone) January 22, 2024
As this person said, "Tay just realized that Travis was the TAME brother."
Tay just realized that Travis was the TAME brother 😂— 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟⸆⸉ 🐍 (@perfectlyfine89) January 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rFQLyRDvmB
"This guy is gonna give a speech at Taylor Swift's wedding and that's beautiful," another person said.
this guy is gonna give a speech at taylor swift’s wedding and that’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/tI36rObMxa— Adam London (@_adamlondon) January 22, 2024
Both football fans and Taylor Swift fans are living for his reaction.
Some people see this and think he must be retiring but this is just regular Kelce pic.twitter.com/SvExadxymH— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2024
And now it's obviously a meme.
Swifties when Taylor announces rep tv: pic.twitter.com/ubuORW1gak— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 22, 2024
People compared it to pictures of Taylor Swift at award shows.
maybe? they were always meant? to be family? pic.twitter.com/6rBVxrMUdA— C O U R T N E Y 🫶🏼 (@icourtneycries) January 22, 2024
Swifties put song lyrics under the GIF.
IMDRUNKINTHEBACKOFTHRCARANDICRIEDLIKEABABYCOMINGHOMEFROMTHEBAROHSAIDIMFINEBUTITWASNTTRUEIDONTWANNAKEEPSECRETSJUSTTOKEEPYOUANDISNUCKINTHROUGHTHEGARDENGATEEVERYNIGHTTHATSUMMERJUSTOSEALMTFATEOHANDISCFEAMFORWHATEVERITSWROTHILOVEYOUAINTTHATTHEWORSTTHINGYOUVEEVE pic.twitter.com/XNiVXjaWgn— Raghav ོ NYC 💙 Dress stan 🖤 Swiftball Staff 🥰 (@RaghavsRep) January 22, 2024
They compared it to the nightmare that is Ticketmaster.
when ticketmaster sends you a presale code instead of putting you on the waitlist pic.twitter.com/OWEXmsIvgt— ✨michela✨ 6/16 6/17 (@enchanteddaisy_) January 22, 2024
"This is what it felt like when Folklore got Album of the Year at the Grammys," this Taylor Swift fan said.
this is what it felt like when folklore got aoty at the grammys https://t.co/T47NBQmZ3b— lilly!! 🇵🇸🇦🇫 (@taylenahq) January 22, 2024
Other people compared it to the T-Rex in Jurassic Park.
The T-Rex at the end of Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/fhEwgU0d33— Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) January 22, 2024
And this person even made a mashup with a screaming goat.
The Jason Kelce/Taylor Swift/Goat screaming mash-up no one asked for, but the world needs. pic.twitter.com/GFK3qA1akj— Sarah Sci (@sarahybethy) January 22, 2024
It's also really funny because that's Cara Delevingne next to him, like what?!
I never ever ever ever thought I’d see Cara Delevingne hyping up a shirtless Jason Kelce in a Chiefs suite with Taylor Swift nearby https://t.co/Ka8bXAZ8rC— shelby (@shelby_l_s) January 22, 2024
Ultimately, I think this post sums up this only-in-2024 situation best:
If I told you a shirtless Jason Kelce would be in a suite with Cara Delevingne cheering on Taylor Swift's boyfriend, you wouldn't have believed me. Just think about that when you say you know what's going to happen a year from now. pic.twitter.com/JwTT3Aeyz6— tom (@pricesandvices) January 22, 2024