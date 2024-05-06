    Everyone Is Poking Fun At Travis Kelce's Kentucky Derby Outfit, And The Jokes Are Very, Very Funny

    It's giving Mister Peanut to me.

    Travis Kelce went to the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

    Kansas City Chiefs player in uniform with number 87 and a captain&#x27;s patch on the field
    Here's what he wore:

    Travis at the Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/YtsXn841fT

    — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) May 4, 2024
    The Mister Peanut inspired outfit has since gone viral with everyone pointing out what it looks like to them.

    I get my suits from the same place https://t.co/ZeIf6PrMqq pic.twitter.com/mjfY4Jciwk

    — Dan White (@atdanwhite) May 4, 2024
    This person called it a "tax evasion type fit."

    tax evasion type fit https://t.co/aWNF0xpAUZ

    — Stolen Dune (@StolenDans) May 4, 2024
    Another person said he looks like a cast member of a high school production of Guys & Dolls.

    He looks like he’s an ensemble cast member in a high school production of Guys & Dolls https://t.co/wWoE5MYPrU

    — madeline fitzgerald (@madelineanele) May 4, 2024
    I personally like this description of it as a "Beat it, toots" outfit.

    “Beat it, toots” ass outfit https://t.co/QPZKCAOm5M

    — max (@maxkostakis) May 5, 2024
    Anyway, these tweets are making me laugh, so here are some of my favorites:

    you can’t dress like that and NOT have a silly accent, think of the WHIMSY https://t.co/N0Hl735Km1

    — Erik Dietrich (@ErikDTrick) May 5, 2024
    Give em the old Razzel Dazzle https://t.co/G4GSBBU4bn

    — Jack Hobbs (@Hobbenaro) May 5, 2024
    Why I oughta ass suit https://t.co/WYeUczHqwe

    — salem (@CdotSalem) May 5, 2024
    Dressed as prohibition beer baron Homer https://t.co/IzjKfW0qTS pic.twitter.com/KXsYacxK9z

    — Designated Dan (@Designated_Dan) May 4, 2024
    he looks like he’s gonna dance with a lamp https://t.co/Ojvx1onlxm

    — 🥒 (@Archmaniac) May 5, 2024
    Bro about to drop the hottest 2000s R&B song https://t.co/rWnsN2Dm01

    — Upper East Sider (@y2kswiftie) May 4, 2024
    You’re telling me this isnt 2024 Al Capone https://t.co/oEltDkRtlN

    — Maci K (In My Poet Era) 🖋️📓 (@_maceface_) May 4, 2024
    He looks like he got it all riding on a musical number and a dice throw. https://t.co/KIib2FGUPW

    — Caleb Ngers (@ThaCalebDume) May 5, 2024
    why does it look like he just joined the biggest mafia circle in kansas city https://t.co/JPvdi3yjP1

    — Marianna 🤍🧚🏻 (@swiftxpeace) May 4, 2024
    Leave roger rabbit alone https://t.co/o075lFmENy

    — Kevin Mahfood 🐻 (@kfoodie) May 4, 2024
    You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal https://t.co/uzhhrrXrTY

    — Lowkeyonce (@Lowkeyonce_) May 5, 2024
    "I believe you, but my tommy gun don't" lookin ass https://t.co/Qbva9Hy7Hy

    — AD8K (@aehorton) May 4, 2024
