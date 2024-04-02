    People Are Mad And Confused About This Awful Top 10 Best U.S. Cities For Pizza List

    Yeah, they lost me at Denver.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Every now and then some random outlet makes a list of the best "this or that" in the country that sets the whole internet off.

    Excited person at desk with laptop, expressing joy or surprise, possibly related to a food article
    Okrasyuk / Getty Images

    This time, it's about pizza.

    A freshly baked pizza with basil leaves in the foreground, a wood-fired oven with flames visible in the background
    Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

    A list of the top 10 U.S. cities for pizza is going viral, and there were definitely some choices made here:

    Twitter: @macyspizza

    First off, there's no Chicago or New York.

    Twitter: @CaptMemes

    Second of all, they picked the wrong Connecticut city.

    Twitter: @DudeSkipper

    Third off, Denver as best pizza?! In what universe?

    Twitter: @charlie_gpt

    There are so many issues with this "list."

    As this person said, "I love many things about Pittsburgh but if it has the 10th best pizza in America then we are in serious trouble."

    Twitter: @stephenethom

    Even the State of New York had to chime in with their greivances.

    Twitter: @NYGov

    Ultimately, this has to be troll bait because COME ON!!

    Twitter: @DFF_sjonathan02

    I guess anyone can make a list nowadays!

    Twitter: @oomfmagazine

    Bye.

    Fox