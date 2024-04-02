Browse links
Yeah, they lost me at Denver.
#2 Buffalo 😎 pic.twitter.com/dao7rRB24T— Macy’s Place Pizzeria (@macyspizza) March 25, 2024
This has to be a “other than Chicago and NY” list cus there AIN’T NO WAY https://t.co/C2mW1cgAfK— Roses are Red (@CaptMemes) March 27, 2024
I’m sorry Hartford is on this list but NEW HAVEN ISNT?!? https://t.co/KGo1NF8oCS— Dylan (@DudeSkipper) March 27, 2024
Denver might actually be the worst pizza city in the US what is this graphic https://t.co/8c0ZWGNe9R— charlie (@charlie_gpt) March 27, 2024
I love many things about Pittsburgh but if it has the 10th best pizza in America then we are in serious trouble. https://t.co/wfmb6PLRuw— stephen thompson (@stephenethom) March 27, 2024
Let’s be real… all 10 are in New York. https://t.co/AuynciD9zX— State of New York (@NYGov) March 26, 2024
NYC *not* on the list? https://t.co/kMpVzNTMfn pic.twitter.com/JlZAZbHxfF— Jonathan Smith (@DFF_sjonathan02) March 28, 2024
I've had dollar pizza slices in NYC that can take out the best pizza in any of these cities https://t.co/4FbAyLtrAw— oomf magazine (@oomfmagazine) March 26, 2024