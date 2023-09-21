Someone Posted Their Supposed $78 Meal At Newark Airport, And Just Like That, A Meme Was Born
Yeah, airports are expensive but not *that* expensive.
Another day, another meme.
This one was started by moderate/conservative columnist David Brooks, who posted a supposed $78 meal at Newark Airport with the caption, "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/1qeV9qOBL3— David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) September 21, 2023
People on X quickly pointed out that the burger and fries cost about $17...not $78, therefore kinda ruining the whole "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible" thing.
Still, a meme was born.
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. https://t.co/lmscJwNpaZ pic.twitter.com/PM4q9dzmyL— Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) September 21, 2023
People were jokingly posting their own "airport meals."
This cost me $22 at Reagan airport. THANKS JOE BIDEN! pic.twitter.com/i5ibEdU4cZ— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) September 21, 2023
And here are some of the most memorable...
This meal just cost me $78 at the Newark airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/bQVURUDYRD— tubby (@cigsaremedicine) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/f3eYCaqR7o— Max Granger (@_maxgranger) September 21, 2023
“This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.” pic.twitter.com/nTydm7pYrT— Just Peachy (@PeachyInNJ) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/difCa6GTdU— Rebecca Rincon would rather see you on BlueSky (@RebeccaARincon) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/t5tZbbcHB5— 𖡷 Tu𝕏🏴🚩𓈝 @tux@hachyderm.io (@NuclearTux) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/Rbb5Ev2Wtq— 2tacopequeño🌮🌮 (@2tacopequeno) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at the Newark Airport and this is why the Americsn people think Biden sucks pic.twitter.com/iwf4utXHUl— The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/69Au7WKweC— Liam Fennessy (@LiamFennessy_) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/7QXECYGAbY— Hebrew Nonsense (@hebrewnonsense) September 21, 2023
This meal cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. https://t.co/AqAUSShg5Q— JP (@jpbrammer) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/meadK5bO8K— Brian Kosh (@BrianKosh) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/alFJ1CYtTh— Fetter-Man: The Real Clone Saga (@RageofBaltimore) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/zAYaPVCgzR— nick ✩ (@cuttothefeelin) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/aG4QACMN9l— Nude Eel #fella #NAFO ☮️🇺🇦 🟦 (@NewddeE) September 21, 2023
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/VYi1lWU96e— loser (@meaghannn) September 21, 2023
this meal just cost me 78 dollars at the newark airport. this is why americans think the economy is terrible. #thanksbrandon— Travis is @travis.social on Bluesky (@NotTravisNewman) September 21, 2023
￼ pic.twitter.com/Dv98l4oldE
And last but not least...
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/LiQsWoGcCu— helle woods (@cudawudapica) September 21, 2023