    Someone Posted Their Supposed $78 Meal At Newark Airport, And Just Like That, A Meme Was Born

    Yeah, airports are expensive but not *that* expensive.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Another day, another meme.

    This one was started by moderate/conservative columnist David Brooks, who posted a supposed $78 meal at Newark Airport with the caption, "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."

    People on X quickly pointed out that the burger and fries cost about $17...not $78, therefore kinda ruining the whole "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible" thing.

    Screenshot of the Twitter post
    One can assume, it cost that much because alcohol at the airport is notoriously expensive.

    Still, a meme was born.

    People were jokingly posting their own "airport meals."

    And here are some of the most memorable...

    And last but not least...

