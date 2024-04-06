Browse links
The obsession with "Facebook jail" is actually pretty cute but also completely unhinged.
I love when boomers speak and they say every letter in a word— ꕥ (@astroanais) February 9, 2024
I like when boomers call other boomers “Karen”— uncle weevil (@bansheecrab) November 30, 2020
I love when boomers comment on my ripped jeans. I always say I either fell on the side walk or a I got attacked by wild animals.— Raina ❣️ (@Rainalove2010) February 3, 2024
i like when boomers begin a sentence like this..... then they top it with the exclamation points like they just hit you with the biggest surprise ever!!!— 🍓 trex! || vtuber @ VGEN (@arealpup) February 21, 2021
I like when boomers share scam call PSAs because they’re coming from a good place and they’re basically using community to help each other out since clearly somebody is still falling for these things— Emly (@cannedgod) June 14, 2023
I think it’s cute when boomers change their prof pic’s to just a photo of their spouse— Mikey “Demon King” Marinara (@NeonFurnace) June 29, 2022
I love when boomers go to "hip" restaurants and look awkward— Katie Toney (@katietoney) July 23, 2022
I love when boomers on Facebook will ask for some shit on there and type— domfost (@domfost) August 24, 2022
ANNND GO!
Like it’s a race
I love when boomers use speech to text to respond to messages but they end up yelling because the other people talking drowns them out.— Justin (@justpaninihead) March 21, 2023
I love when boomers say they need to “youtube” something— cathy (@crazycathlady) July 6, 2023
I love when boomers say gen-z spends too much time on the internet but then they have 7 thousand Facebook posts.— FelixGIZheun (@JustMeElijah2) August 31, 2023
I love when boomers use the phrase “asking for a friend”. It was marginally funny for like a week several years ago. Now it’s just a waste of characters 😂— jake the steak (@jacobljaffe) December 23, 2023
I love when boomers are like "you think house prices are bad now try double digit interest rates in the 90s"— phil 🇵🇸 (@Superchair14) March 14, 2024
i like when boomers call it “chipol-te”— *･ﾟ✧keegs✧･ﾟ* (@tequighley) January 3, 2020
I like when boomers lick their fingers before touching money— sleep close death (@SLEEPCLOSEDEATH) November 14, 2019