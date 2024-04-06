    People Are Sharing Brutally Funny Things They "Love" About Boomers, And They're Not Lying

    The obsession with "Facebook jail" is actually pretty cute but also completely unhinged.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Believe it or not, not everyone has bad things to say about boomers!

    Two people, likely a couple, look worried while looking at a laptop, sitting in a home setting
    Nenad Cavoski / Getty Images

    Let's take a look at some things people have said on X that they like about them.

    Two elderly individuals smiling, one pointing at a laptop screen, seated on a sofa indoors
    Lucigerma / Getty Images

    1. When they enunciate every syllable in a word.

    2. When they call other boomers "Karens."

    3. Their hatred of ripped jeans.

    4. When they announce they got out of "Facebook jail."

    Sparky Favela @BrotherSparkySJ

    I love when boomers so proudly announce they’re out of Facebook jail.

    A smiling older woman with headphones using a laptop, holding a mug, seated on a sofa
    Lucigerma / Getty Images

    5. When they can't remember their passwords.

    Laura Klein @lauralynklein

    I love when boomers can’t remember their passwords and it’s the “stupid computers” fault 😂

    6. Their proficiency in Excel.

    fen bendazole @cinnafenroll

    i love when boomers dont know how to connect to wifi or do windows updates but you put them on an excel spreadsheet and they turn into fucking computer wizards

    7. When they accidentally like pages on Facebook.

    Sears Poncho @LiamShitter

    I love when boomers on facebook end up liking a page they didnt mean to and ask to "get removed from your list"

    8. When they use expressions like "YOLO."

    Virginia @AvgDogMom

    I love when boomers say "yolo- you only live once, right?" Like its some deep &amp; profound message 🤣

    Woman with short hair seated with a laptop, smiling, resting chin on hand, wearing a casual jacket and jeans
    Deagreez / Getty Images

    9. When they get a lil' snarky.

    jenna ✋🏻👊🏻 @seulbun

    i love when boomers try to be snarky and be like "this is where you're supposed to say thank you &gt;:)" because i just laugh and hang up

    10. When they try to get into a closed store.

    Bonnie @bonnieshailyn

    I love when boomers stare at a closed store expecting it to magically open because they're looking at it.

    Woman holding a &#x27;Sorry We&#x27;re Closed&#x27; sign, viewed through a glass pane
    Elke Meitzel / Getty Images/Image Source

    11. When they complain about the weather.

    Melina Tsantrizos @melinaxox1997

    I love when boomers complain about the heat waves and say shit like “there’s something going on” Ya, it’s called global warming 🥲

    12. When they use emojis.

    logged out. @sanrigore

    i love when boomers use emojis literally comedy gold

    13. When they call Peter Griffin "The Family Guy."

    Fourth Weïrd Sister @RealSummersEve

    I love when boomers refer to Peter Griffin as “The Family Guy”

    14. When they say use the word "taping" as a verb.

    Tim @talltimboy

    I love when boomers say “taping me” when someone is taking a video of them

    Two women embracing and smiling for a photo being taken by a third person. They are seated on steps outdoors
    Solstock / Getty Images

    15. When they tell people to leave the US.

    Jon Kirby @jonkirby0

    I love when Boomers try to say things like, “well if you don’t like things in the US then leave”. Like don’t threaten me with a good time.

    16. When they text "k."

    ☠️ @wrstGRAsCEnario

    I love when boomers text ‘k’ because they don’t realize how passive aggressive it sounds

    17. When they share something on Facebook and add "Yep."

    Shannon @condamnz

    I love when boomers share a post on Facebook and they find it necessary to add "Yep" to it.

    18. When they make a scene about restaurants being busy.

    sierra. @peekabooduke

    I love when boomers come into a restaurant, see it’s busy, freak out and leave

    19. When they order coffee.

    go away @lyesgnar

    I love when boomers go into a coffee and yell PLAIN BLACK COFFE I DONT need any of that frilly stuff. NO FRAPYAY OR ICED PLAIN BLACK HOT COFFEE.

    Senior couple contemplating pastries at a bakery display
    Eleganza / Getty Images

    20. When they get oddly and accidentally passive aggressive on Facebook.

    C @mrscatqueen

    I love when Boomers use Facebook. My mom posts my brother's engagement. Another boomer goes "Congrats, are you still working?"

    21. When they can't figure out how to use QR codes.

    Ducky🦆😈 @Duckyyy69

    I love when boomers get upset with me at work, and I ruin their day by making them figure out how to use a QR code.

    22. When they comment "shared" on Facebook.

    Ben @ben_jammin_94

    I love when boomers comment "shared" on someone's Facebook post. No one cares that you shared it Linda.

    Woman with short hair smiling at laptop, holding a mug, sitting at a table indoors
    Rockaa / Getty Images

    23. When they get mad about silly little things.

    lil Stinker @TheSodaLiker

    I love when boomers are like “this is outrageous we need to preserve history!!” When the monopoly hat piece gets changed to a iPhone piece.

    Healthcare worker in scrubs looks tired, sitting with hands on temples in a living room setting
    Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

    24. When they use tons of ellipses and exclamation points.

    25. When they warn others about scam phonecalls.

    26. When they change their profile pictures to a photo of their spouse.

    27. When they look awkward in hip restaurants.

    28. When they say "ANNND GO!"

    Older woman with glasses holding a tablet, wearing an apron, with a reflective, content expression
    Recep-bg / Getty Images

    29. When they use text to speech.

    30. When they say they need to "YouTube" something.

    Elderly woman using a laptop at a table with a coffee cup, smiling slightly, in casual printed attire
    Davidf / Getty Images

    31. The amount of times they post on Facebook.

    32. When they use the term "asking for a friend."

    33. When they brag about high interest rates.

    34. When they call "Chipotle" "Chipol-te."

    35. And lastly, when they lick their fingers before touching money.

    Man in a patterned shirt smiling and pointing to a fan of cash in his hand
    Ajijchan / Getty Images